Music and football were recently intertwined in an unprecedented celebration, starring the renowned Peruvian singer Anna Carina Copello and the Croatian star of Real Madrid, Luka modric. The meeting, which took place in the vibrant Spanish environment, marked a milestone in the artist's career. Copello, who is on a successful musical career, decided to travel to Spain, where in addition to fulfilling professional commitments she experienced a meeting that she described as “mission accomplished.”

This trip was not only to meet the iconic footballer, but also coincided with the celebration of Real Madrid's victory over Celta, a match in which the team won with a score of 4-0. This sporting context provided the perfect setting for Anna Carina to share a memorable experience alongside Modric. She left evidence of her meeting on social media, in which she expressed her enthusiasm and happiness for the occasion.

What was Anna Carina Copello doing with Luka Modric?

The purpose of Anna Carina's trip to Spain was multiple, but one of the most relevant moments was undoubtedly her meeting with Luka Modric. The singer did not hide her emotion at sharing space and time with the award-winning Real Madrid player, a figure admired in the world of football for her integrity and humility outside of it.

The visit coincided with a moment of celebration for the Madrid team and provided Anna Carina with an unforgettable experience in one of the most emblematic stadiums in world football.

Anna Carina Copello poses with the Real Madrid shirt. Photo: Diffusion

What did Anna Carina Copello say after meeting Luka Modric?

After his meeting with ModricAnna Carina took to her social media platforms to share the experience and expressed her joy and satisfaction: “Mission accomplished!”

Anna Carina Copello is happy after meeting Luka Modric. Photo: Diffusion

Anna Carina Copello, focused on her musical projects

Despite the excitement surrounding her meeting with Modric, Anna Carina Copello does not lose sight of her musical career. The artist has experienced considerable success with her latest single 'Tu amor me duele', a collaboration with Corazón Serrano which has reached 2.5 millionand has positioned itself at number one in trends, even surpassing singles by renowned artists such as Karol G. This achievement underlines Copello's talent and its relevance in the music industry.

The singer continues to demonstrate her dedication and passion for music, and balances her personal life with her professional career. Her current and future projects promise to continue impacting.

Anna Carina Copello and her musical production with Corazón Serrano

The collaboration between Anna Carina and Corazón Serrano has resulted in a musical piece that is shaping up to be a success on the Peruvian scene for this year 2024. Temporarily leaving her role in urban music, Anna Carina Copello joined in harmony with Kiara Lozano in her recent single 'Your love hurts me'.

The production of the song was in the hands of Energía Films, with Francesca Danovaro leading the direction. The music video was filmed in 4K high definition at the Jockey Club of Peru, where the members of Corazón Serrano were captured accompanying the artist known for 'Tell me if this is love' in dance.