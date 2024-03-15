Gaza War | AFP sources: Hamas and Houthi representatives met

According to the sources, leaders of Islamic Jihad and representatives of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also participated in the discussions.

An extremist organization Hamas leaders held a meeting with Yemen's Houthi rebels last week. Palestinian sources told the news agency AFP about this on Friday.

According to the sources, leaders of Islamic Jihad and representatives of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also participated in the discussions. The sources did not reveal where the meeting was held.

The meeting discussed how the groups would coordinate their anti-Israel activities. The Houthi rebels have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea for months. According to the rebels, the attacks are supporting the Palestinians.