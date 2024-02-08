Around 6 pm on February 8, it was released to the public. the interview that Vladimir Putin gave to the American journalist Tucker Carlson. This has generated great expectations worldwide since it becomes the first granted to a Western media since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Carlson, who was fired from the Fox news network in 2023, urged citizens to watch the interview so they can clearly define what they think about Putin.

Tucker Carlson interview with President Vladimir Putin

Through his own channel, Tucker Carlson Network, the journalist began with an account of how Russia and Ukraine were formed, and then gave way to an interview that lasts around two hours and is divided into eleven blocks.

In the middle of the meeting Putin assured that there are an unknown number of “American mercenaries” in the war in Ukraine, according to him the most numerous after the Poles and ahead of the Georgians. He warned against the idea of ​​sending regular US soldiers because “that would bring humanity to the brink of a very serious global conflict,” in response to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's call to step up aid to Ukraine.

“You have problems at the borders with immigration, problems with the national debt of more than 33 trillion dollars… And they don't have anything better to do? (…) Wouldn't it be better to negotiate with Russia to reach an agreement?“said the President.

His reflection on the United States

Putin said his country is ready to negotiate on Ukraine, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “has signed a decree prohibiting anyone from negotiating with Russia (because) they obey instructions from Western countries.”

And he also reflected, saying that the United States “is a complex country. Conservative on the one hand, rapidly changing on the other… it is not easy to understand it,”

And he added: “Who makes the decisions in the elections? Can it be understood that each State has its laws, that it regulates itself?”

On the other hand, he acknowledged that he had a good relationship with some leaders such as George Bush Jr.

“I've also (had) that personal relationship with (Donald) Trump,” he said.

'Can you imagine a scenario where you send Russian troops to Poland?'

When asked by the American journalist about whether there would be possibilities of Russia invading other European countries, Putin ruled out taking Poland or Latvia.

“Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do it? “We simply have no interest.”