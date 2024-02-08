Putin expressed his desire to achieve a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wants to achieve a solution to the situation in Ukraine through negotiations. The politician stated this in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

They [переговоры] were almost completed, but after we withdrew the troops from Kiev, as I already said, the other side, in Ukraine, threw away all these agreements and took into account the instructions of Western countries – European, the United States – to fight with Russia to the bitter end Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader also said that Moscow has never refused negotiations with Kiev. The politician called on the Ukrainian authorities to cancel the decree and enter into negotiations.

Putin named a way to quickly end the Ukrainian conflict

The Russian leader called on the United States to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. According to him, in this way the conflict in Ukraine can be ended in a few weeks.

We are conveying to the US leadership: if you really want to stop the fighting, you need to stop the supply of weapons – everything will be over within a few weeks, that's all Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The politician said that after this it will be possible to begin discussing the terms of a peace agreement with Kiev.

The head of state also accused the United States of organizing a coup in Ukraine in 2014. According to him, the coup was carried out by the armed opposition with the organizational support of the CIA.

The armed opposition in Kyiv carried out a coup d'etat. What does it mean? Who are you anyway? — I wanted to ask the then leadership of the United States Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President of Russia spoke about the current government in Ukraine

Putin called the current government in Ukraine flawed. “We in Russia believe that everything that happened after 2014, the primary source of power is a coup d’etat, and in this sense, even today’s government is flawed,” the politician said.

The Russian leader also added that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has the freedom to negotiate with Russia, or at least he did.