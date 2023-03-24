Ranking of Kings also known as Osama Rankingwill have a second season called Yuuki no Takarabako will premiere this April 13, 2023, in the season of anime spring crunchyroll. So every Thursday we can enjoy Bojji’s adventures in the company of Kage, his faithful friend.

Ranking of Kings: Osama Ranking – Yuuki no Takarabako will be available through Crunchyroll and Prime Video. The release time in Japan is at 24:55, however, taking into account that it will be one of the simulcast releases, I would have to be available on the platform from 7:55 AM GMT, Mexico time.

Below are the opening hours for some areas of America:

Mexico: 7:55 AM

Argentina: 9:55 AM

Columbia: 7:55 AM

Venezuela: 8:55 AM

Chile: 9:55 AM

Peru: 7:55 AM

Ecuador: 7:55 AM

Paraguay: 8:55 AM

Guatemala: 6:55 AM

Honduras: 6:55 AM

Bolivia: 8:55 AM

Uruguay: 9:55 AM

The end of the first season left us with more questions than answers. He told us that Bojji will embark on a new journey to build his own kingdom, in this way he intends to take control of his destiny. However, there are still great evils that will come your way in your life.

The new installment could lead us to understand what causes the madness of the kings who come to occupy the first place in the ranking of kings. However, this time we can also see the pair of brothers who fight to stay together to bring back their younger brother, who has been corrupted. We will definitely see a lot of Despa, Desha and Ouken.

Source: Wit Studio

The darkness that oppresses the world of Ranking of Kings: Osama Ranking – Yuuki no Takarabako will have a new batch of must-see episodes in this spring 2023 season. The anime will be licensed for distribution in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India. Although subject to changes in opening hours and dates in each area.

whatWhere can I see Ranking of Kings: Osama Ranking – Yuuki no Takarabako?

The series will be available on Crunchyroll, as will its first season consisting of 23 episodes and has subtitles and dubbing in Latin American Spanish.

