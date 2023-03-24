The entity that encompasses the disciplines of world athletics decided that those athletes who have gone through male puberty can no longer participate in women’s categories. The measure also covers those with high testosterone levels, which must take medication to lower it. In other matters, the organization ratified that athletes from Russia and Belarus remain outside of professional activity.

The World Athletics expressed this Thursday, March 23, that transgender athletes will not be able to compete in the female branch in international events as of March 31.

Sebastian Coe, president of the international athletics federation, justified the decision by explaining that they intend to “protect the female category.” In addition, he explained that a working group will be formed to deepen the regulations that affect transsexuals.

The new World Athletics guidelines go beyond transgender athletes and will also affect women with differences in sexual development (DSD), a condition known as hyperandrogenism.

In a technical sense, the entity tightened its margins and now the amount of testosterone allowed that they can have during a minimum of 24 months before the competitions will be 2.5 nanomoles per liter, half of what was stipulated until today.

In addition, they will not be able to participate in any professional test if they do not take medication to reduce their levels, something that previously only involved athletes in the categories between 400 and 1,000 meters.

The World Athletics Council has made a number of important decisions regarding the future participation of the Russian and Belarusian Member Federations in athletics, and the eligibility regulations for athletes who are transgender or who have Differences of Sexual Development. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 23, 2023



After the announcement, there are already important figures in women’s athletics that will be affected. Some cases are those of Christine Mboma from Namibia, who was Olympic silver medalist in the 200 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi – runner-up in the 800 m. in Rio 2016 and fifth in the 10,000 in Japan-.

In addition, the South African Caster Semenya, two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters, will be severely conditioned, after trying unsuccessfully to move up to the 5,000 meters category, where restrictions did not exist.

From now on, these hyperandrogynous Africans will have to undergo medication procedures to compete in professional competitions.

For these cases, World Athletics will have “provisional” considerations. The testosterone reduction will only be for six months before competing instead of 24 for disciplines that are not between 400 and 1,000 meters.

Russian and Belarusian athletes, on the sidelines

This Thursday it was also announced that the sanctions that do not allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate professionally due to the invasion in Ukraine will continue.

“The World Athletics Council has reaffirmed the decision it originally made in March 2022 to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, as well as support staff and officials from member federations and officials who are citizens of those two countries. of all World Athletics events in the immediate future,” they explained.

Among the restrictions is also the disqualification to organize contests, to participate in Council votes and development programs.

According to the president of the organization, “it is the only peaceful way to disrupt and deactivate Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.”

The British stressed that 185 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of the war in Eastern Europe and sports systems have been destroyed, reasons to “harden” the position.

However, World Athletics reinstated the Russian Athletics Federation after a seven-year suspension for serious infractions regarding alleged doping. Cole asserted that Moscow met “all the requirements of the readmission plan confirmed by an independent audit.”

with EFE