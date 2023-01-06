What time does the drawing of the Lotteria Italia 2023 start: the exit time of the winning tickets

What time does the drawing of the winning tickets for the Italy Lottery 2023 start? We tell you right away: as per tradition, the extraction will take place on Friday 6 January 2023, more precisely during the Rai broadcast “Soliti ignoti”. Live television is scheduled in prime time on Rai 1 starting at 20.30. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform. Alternatively, to find out the winning tickets for the Italy 2023 Lottery, you can check by entering the number on the lotteria-italia.it website.

Regulation

We have seen what time the winning tickets for the 2023 Italy Lottery are drawn, but what are the rules? The sale price of a ticket to the public is 5 euros. Tickets will be made according to the following methods:

production of twenty series of paper tickets of 500,000 units each marked with the letters ABCDEFGILMNOPQRSTUV Z. If during the course of the event, on the basis of the sales trend if necessary, further series will be issued;

generation of two series of digital tickets of 500,000 units each, identified with the letters AA and AB, to be sold exclusively online through the websites of remote sales outlets authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency. One series at a time will be put up for sale with the possibility of introducing another series if the one already on sale runs out.

It is possible to purchase digital tickets for the “Italia” 2023 national lottery through the specific dedicated area on the website, www.lotteria-italia.it, made available by the service provider, which contains the link to the websites of the points remote sales authorized for the sale of digital tickets for the Italy 2020 lottery, or in the dedicated area on the websites of the aforementioned remote sales outlets. To purchase the digital ticket, you must be in possession of a gaming account at one of the authorized remote points of sale. Access to the page of the site www.lotteria-italia.it takes place through an online connection or through a mobile connection.

