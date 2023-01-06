Xavi and the Barcelona players are focused on the sporting field, the Catalans have no margin for error and will seek to win LaLiga at all costs, because if this is not the case, several heads will have to roll. Surely the coach’s will be one of them.
Meanwhile, the directive is already thinking about the market and although they will not carry out movements this winter, again the culés can be the protagonist in the summer.
The intentions of the culés are clear, they want to reinforce themselves in all positions, for which they are willing to invest what is necessary, without losing their heads. In addition, one of the routes to follow outlined by Mateu Alemany is free agency, the culés know that there are several footballers whose contract is about to end and surely they will not continue within their current teams, something they want to take advantage of to reinforce themselves with the least possible expense.
One of the names that Barcelona has added to their list is that of Evan Ndicka, a French center-back with a left-handed profile that the Catalans like a lot. The player who plays for Frankfurt today has outstanding physical power, in addition to the fact that his age allows him to still have significant room for growth. His technical conditions are important, polished enough to have the ability to play both as a central defender and as a left winger. Ndicka is one step below Íñigo Martínez, but this could change as the days progress.
#Barcelona #eye #Frenchman #Evan #Ndicka
Leave a Reply