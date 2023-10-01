In recent years, a large number of towns in Italy have implemented measures to attract permanent residentsoffering incentives such as free housing, high-speed internet and employment subsidies.

The aging of the population is the main factor driving this phenomenon. As the population ages, retires and moves to big cities, towns lose population and services.

One of the most recent proposals is that of the government of the sardinia island, that offers free housing and high-speed internet to foreigners who settle in the town of Ollolai for three months.

The Ollolai government says its population has decreased significantly in recent years, going from 2,250 inhabitants in 2018 to 1,300 today.

Other Italian towns have also implemented measures to attract residents, such as discounts on renting or purchasing homes, employment subsidies or free services.

These measures are a way of trying to revitalize small towns and preserve their culture and traditions.

Requirements to live free for three months in Italy



To register and be one of the selected visitors, you must register the application on the website https://www.workfromollolai.com/, these will be open until December.

“The town of Ollolai seeks successful professionals who are eager to contribute to the community, sharing their knowledge through presentations, classes or projects related to their respective fields, careers or experiences. In exchange for this valuable contribution, “You will enjoy a free stay in the town!”they mention on the official website of the Ollolai mayor’s office.

The process to be selected is quite simple.

“During your stay you will have the opportunity to Immerse yourself in the lifestyle and culture of the Blue Zone, one of the five on the planet with a high concentration of people who live more than 100 years. You will also experience proximity to pristine nature, savor delicious cuisine and explore the incredible nearby beaches,” they continue in the proposal that seeks to attract new residents.

To access the benefits of the free temporary residence in Ollolai You just have to fill out a form on the official website of the mayor’s office https://www.workfromollolai.com/, there you must place your first name, last name, email, country of origin, your resume or LinkedIn profileadded to a letter where you explain part of your life and indicate the reasons that led you to become interested in the offer of the municipal government of Ollolai.

@conradoev The project began in 2022 but is divided into phases, the first has concluded but the second and fourth will arrive shortly where the opportunities will be for new candidates. As a fundamental requirement, you must be a European citizen and have residence in Italy with the willingness to change it to the commune in question. For more details and inquiries to the commune office go to the website: https://www.comune.ollolai.nu.it/. ♬ original sound – Conrado Ev

The temporary residence program for remote workers in Italy offers the opportunity to live in a ‘charming’ town at no cost. However, to be eligible, Applicants must demonstrate that they work remotely in a creative or technological field. To the At the end of their three-month stay, temporary residents must contribute to the community by submitting work that enriches local culture. This work can be a conference, an essay, a documentary or an investigation.

