Slovakia | The party of the former prime minister who sympathizes with Russia wins the parliamentary elections

The door-to-door polls voted Smer second place.

Slovak former prime minister Robert Ficon the left-wing populist Smer party is about to win the country’s early parliamentary elections, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Smer’s vote share was 23.7 percent at the point when more than 90 percent of the votes had been counted.

Second place was held by the pro-Western Progressive Slovakia Party (PS) with 15.7 percent. Close behind was the social democratic HLAS-SD party that broke away from Smer, which had received 15.4 percent of the vote.

Based on door-to-door polls, it seemed that PS would win the election, but now Smer’s victory seems almost certain.

Smer entered the elections as early favorites, and its popularity has raised concerns among Western countries that support Ukraine. Former Prime Minister Fico has made many comments sympathetic to Russia during his campaign.

In his election campaign, Fico also criticized the EU, NATO, and sexual and gender minorities.

During the war, Slovakia has been part of the EU’s sanctions front and has supported Ukraine with weapons in a significant way, but according to polls, a large number of Slovaks are increasingly reluctant to support Ukraine and blame the West for the war.

Disinformation has been widely spread in election campaigns, and according to studies, half of the population is prone to believe, for example, fake news spread by Russia.

In the previous ones the right-wing coalition government that came to power in the 2020 elections fell after many phases in the spring, and since then the country of 5.4 million inhabitants has been ruled by a technocrat government.