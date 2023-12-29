Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny announced explosions at critical infrastructure facilities

Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat spoke about a massive Russian missile strike. According to him, Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time, as during a large-scale air raid raid on Friday, December 29.

Moscow launched “everything except Kalibr,” in particular, Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32, Ignat said. About 18 strategic bombers launched the X-101/X-505, he added.

We have never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time. Yuri IgnatSpeaker of the Ukrainian Air Force

Ignat notedthat the monitors displayed targets in virtually all airspace, “in all areas and in all directions.”

As a result of the attack, critical objects were damaged

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny said that on the night of December 29, explosions occurred at military and industrial facilities in Ukraine, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities of the republic.

It is reported that Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, as well as the Khmelnitsky, Odessa and Nikolaev regions were attacked.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

According to Telegram– Mash channel, which refers to military correspondents and Ukrainian sources, in total at least 44 objects were hit as a result of the attack. The Yavorovsky training ground, a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv, military warehouses in Kyiv and Kharkov, the building of the rocket and space enterprise “Artem” in Kyiv, the area where air defense systems are based in the region, and the Academy of Ground Forces in Lviv came under attack.

Telegram– The Informant channel clarifies that as a result of the combined attacks, several dozen explosions occurred in different areas of Kharkov, industrial enterprises and warehouses were damaged. In addition, according to some reports, one of the enemy’s military units and the Malyshev tank plant came under attack.

In Odessa, the port infrastructure and a mothballed industrial facility were damaged, and in Belyaevka, an ammunition depot was damaged. In Kyiv, warehouses in the Podolsk region, which were allegedly used to store weapons, were damaged.

The Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo reported that a thermal power plant (TPP) was damaged due to explosions in one of the eastern regions of the republic. A high-voltage line in one of the central regions of the country was also damaged. In addition, in four regions of Ukraine – Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Kharkov – the power was turned off.

Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti

Russia commented on the massive attack on Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Krasov emphasized that the Russian army only attacks military targets in Ukrainian cities.

Our armed forces always, during combat missions in Ukraine and the Syrian Arab Republic, inflict fire damage only on military infrastructure and military targets. Our Armed Forces, and the President spoke about this, never strike civilian infrastructure. The President once compared: look what is happening in the Gaza Strip and what is happening now in Ukraine. Two different things Andrey KrasovDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the period from December 23 to 29, the country's Armed Forces carried out 50 group and one massive strike with precision weapons and drones against military-industrial complex facilities, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, as well as storage areas for artillery ammunition, unmanned boats, weapons and fuel for military equipment.

According to the defense department, the locations of units of Ukrainian troops, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries were chosen as targets.