In Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic marks 18 years as the age at which A citizen can obtain a license to drive a car. However, before getting behind the wheel of a car, you must first pass a theoretical exam on traffic regulations and then a practical test.

In short, if the applicant passes both tests, he or she will obtain a B driving license. Although future drivers may have doubts about the type of theoretical or about the mistakes that can be committed during the practical testsince some maneuvers involve direct elimination from the exam.

What types of faults exist?

The first are prohibited maneuvers or eliminatory fouls, which are defined as actions that They pose a danger to both the driver and other road users.some of them refer to joining a road forcing other drivers to brake suddenly, skipping a stop sign or exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 km/h.

The second category in severity are deficient fouls how to exceed the speed limit by more than 20 km/h, making a U-turn, impeding traffic or not knowing how to use the windshield wipers. The third type are minor offenses, some of which include not using the windshield wipers, honking the horn when you shouldn’t, or starting the exam without your seat belt on.

What is the maximum number of errors of each type that you can commit to pass?

First of all, if you commit a eliminatory fault, you will suddenly fail the practical test. On the other hand, if you make a poor mistake, you will be able to pass the exam, although if you make another one, you will fail.

In the case of minor faults, the number from which you will not pass is 10 faults. And finally, If you commit 1 poor fault and 5 minor faults, you will also fail the practical test.





What is the expiration date of the DGT theoretical exam?

Applicants to get behind the wheel of a car or vehicle who wish to obtain a driving license must know that once they pass the theoretical test, They have a period of 2 years in which it is validthe time begins the day after obtaining the apt. Therefore, you have 24 months to pass the practical.

On the other hand, the DGT specifies that To take both tests it will be necessary to pay a fee, which gives the right to two exam calls, that is, it allows you to fail one of the tests once without having to pay the fee again, which according to data from 2021 amounted to 93.12 euros.