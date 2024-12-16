No one is surprised that the exercise and the general well-being of the body are closely related. Bone and joint health appreciate physical activity and also ensure that the path to old age is produced in the healthiest way possible. Boticaria García has revealed on TVE What exercise should not be missing from our routine that, if not daily, It should be at least weekly.

Many people associate physical activity exclusively with the so-called aerobic exerciseswhich include activities such as running, swimming or cycling, and which of course are also essential for maintain bone structuremobilize our musculoskeletal system and release endorphins, which promote a greater sense of well-being.

Talking more about aerobics causes it to be relegated and even forget the power of strength exerciseswhen the truth is that they promote a peculiar and very necessary connection between the muscle, the brain and other key organs and functions of the body. Here, resistance is the determining factor: force the body to respond to another force that challenges it and that can be achieved using elements such as weights, elastic bands or also with your own body.

The key is the myocyte, what is it?

Boticaria García has explained the mechanism by which muscle connects to bones at a cellular levelso that strength training generates actions that have a favorable impact on our health. According to the pharmacist influencer, the muscle cell, called myocyte, He has two “superpowers.” One of them is “bone care” linked to bone cells, osteocytes, so that strength exercise strengthens the bone and prevents osteoporosis.

The second superpower of the myocyte resides in the compounds it generates, called myokinesas García explains. These are peptides and cytokines with anti-inflammatory properties and that They are produced precisely through physical exercise. The function of myokines is not only to strengthen our musculoskeletal system but they have other unknown and vital functions such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, preventing diabetes or extend life expectancy.

Some exercise ideas to do at home

It is not advisable to venture into any physical activity on our own, without having the medical and/or professional supervision that ensures that we do not put our health at risk. Once this is ensured, certain basic strength exercises can be done quietly at home. It will be important to adapt the elements to the characteristics of each person and maintain a daily, or at least weekly, rhythm to see the results. Some proposals:

Squats: They can be done only with the body or by introducing elements such as weights, always appropriate to our possibilities.

They can be done only with the body or by introducing elements such as weights, always appropriate to our possibilities. Strides: Like the squat, the dynamics can be our body or introducing weights.

Like the squat, the dynamics can be our body or introducing weights. Elastic bands: We step on them and lift them from the ground to chest or even shoulder height, with our elbows close to the body.

