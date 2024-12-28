Almeida brakes Madrid’s bike lanes: cancels the budgeted one, declares others unviable and pauses the Castellana one

Bad times for cycling infrastructure in Madrid. The advances that were developed during Almeida’s first term seem to have stopped almost dead with his second term: what was going to be the backbone of Madrid’s cycling axes has been without progress for almost two years, and the only bike lane budgeted for this 2024 in the heart of Madrid has disappeared from municipal plans without the reasons being known. For 2025 there are none planned.

The Castellana bike lane exemplifies better than any other the slowdown in the construction policies of these bicycle lanes. The Madrid City Council has only executed one of the six sections planned in the 2020 Villa Agreements. Almeida promised to have them finished by the end of his second term, but his Mobility area will have to accelerate if it wants to reach 2027 with a segregated cycle route from Plaza de Castilla to Atocha.

The first and only inauguration on this route took place just before the 2023 elections. The Madrid City Council developed it without having to reduce the lanes available for cars on Castellana or the pedestrian space, since most of the new road runs through old parking areas. In the remaining sections, which represent 69% of the total, it will be necessary to reduce the space allocated to motor vehicles.

The Mobility area has not given deadlines on when it will execute what remains of the bike lane to Atocha. The only clue was given by its delegate, Borja Carabante, last summer, when he stated that they would put out to tender the work of the second section – 0.5 kilometers – when the drafting phase is finished.





Mayor Almeida ran for his second term with the promise of ending this cycling connection and advancing others, as stated in point 104 of his electoral program: “We will complete the construction of the Paseo de la Castellana bike lane, from Nuevos Ministerios to Atocha. , new bicycle lanes in the districts and we will extend the bike lane of the green corridor of the Alameda de Osuna, among others,” he assured.

The Castellana bike lane is a commitment acquired by all groups of the Madrid City Council in the Town Agreements, signed in July 2020, and is included in the Madrid 360 Environmental Sustainability Strategy “as a key measure to promote mobility cyclist, pedestrian and the promotion of public transport,” the council stated in one of its press releases.

A budgeted and missing lane

Almeida’s first budgets with the absolute majority seemed to come close to the electoral promises since they included a new segregated bike lane in the heart of Madrid, between Puerta de Toledo and Gran Vía de San Francisco.

The 400 meters projected were going to connect the Central district with the Madrid river area through separate roads from the highway, thanks to an idea presented to the participatory budgets three years ago and that she was elected as one of the most voted in the district, with great citizen support.

However, 2024 is ending and everything seems to indicate that the 1.3 million budgeted for this bike lane will remain unassigned or will be dedicated to something else, since it has not been delayed in the recently approved 2025 budgets either. The Mobility area has not given this newspaper any explanations about what has happened to the project.

While new lanes are not planned, the Madrid City Council is stopping others that Madrid residents are trying to promote through the municipal participation tool (Participatory Budgets) or their civil organizations.

The Pedalibre association, the oldest cycling association in the capital, has been sharing on networks for several days the reports with which the Almeida Government has ruled out different proposals for the construction of bike lanes in different districts of Madrid. Many of them are already outlined in the Cycle Mobility Master Plan, a municipal document in force, but to which the last mayors have not paid much attention.

The forgetting of the bike lanes proposed or even approved in the Participatory Budgets is not only the heritage of the current municipal government, since the time of Manuela Carmena as mayor did not represent the anticipated progress in cycling mobility and several sustainable mobility projects that had the citizen endorsement ended up being discarded by the Urban Development area.

The bike lanes that will arrive: A-5 and Castellana Norte

The only relevant cycling intervention that has seen the light of day this year in Madrid has been the cycling connection between Plaza España and Irún Street, which opened without an official inauguration a few weeks ago. Vicente Calderón Park also includes a cycling path which the mayor inaugurated at the beginning of the monthwithout references to the passage of bicycles.

The budgets of the Madrid City Council for 2025 approved this week do not include any item for the specific construction of any bike lanes and we will have to wait at least until the end of 2026 or directly in 2027 to see some of the large cycling infrastructures planned by the team of Almeida.

The most important will be the one that will deal with the burying of the A-5, whose works have already begun. The council foresees a bidirectional bike lane along the entire Southwestern Green Promenade, which will have a length of about four kilometers and will serve so that cyclists arriving from this corridor can link with the existing one on Avenida de Portugal and with Madrid Río .

Also by that date, the covering of Castellana Norte will be finished, where another bike lane is planned that will run alongside the new green space that will be created on the surface, in the space reclaimed from the asphalt.