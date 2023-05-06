We are less than a week away from one of the most beloved festivities by Mexicans: Mother’s Day, so it is interesting to know what is searched on Google related to this special date.

One of the most beloved and representative figures in the Mexican culture It is the mother’s, hence the fact that May 10 is one of the festivities where there is the greatest economic benefit in the country.

In this context, with the increase in Internet access that has occurred in recent years, there are many children who resort to virtual networks to find ideas related to the celebration of Mother’s Day.

The Google searches that Mexicans do for Mother’s Day

Thus, according to the figures that the giant Google has, the following is what Mexican Internet users are looking for the most related to May 10:

gifts for mom

As expected, as soon as Mother’s Day approaches, Mexicans quickly search on Google gift ideas to give your moms on May 10. Before, what was most sought after were household appliances and things for the home, but the latest trends show that items related to personal care are now being sought, as well as electronic devices.

flowers for mom

Another of the most popular searches prior to Mother’s Day are flowers, proving that it continues to be one of the classic gifts for heads of household. Related to this, Mexicans look for the best flower shops and flower arrangements for their parents. The most popular are roses, lilies and tulips.

Phrases to dedicate to mom

Finally, another of the most popular searches on Google in Mexico before and during May 10 has to do with phrases and messages to dedicate to mothers on their day. Those who live in Mexico seek all kinds of texts, from those emotional, inspiring and even funny.

It should be noted that recent research has revealed that both flowers and chocolates have been relegated in recent years in relation to Mother’s Day, since now consumers prefer things more related to self-care and technology.