This coming Wednesday, February 16 at 9:30 am, (Mexico City time) the red wine will play against its similar from Ukraine.

??? These will be the matches that we will play in the Turkish Women’s Cup. ⬇️ #VinotintoFeminine #Friendlies pic.twitter.com/q7AK4uITQr – Feminine Vinotinto (@FemeninoFVF) February 7, 2022

Icon / Video Created with Sketch. Joseph Benitez | 3:05 PM GMT+1 Gaston Hirschbrand | 4:44 PM GMT+1 Eitan Benzaquen | February 8, 2022 Eitan Benzaquen | 5:26 PM GMT+1

The tournament will start the following February 16 and will end on the 23rd of the same month, the first match will be between Denmark and Italy at 6 am, followed by Norway against Portugal at 12:30 pm

Les Bleues sont de retour! ? Venez support the Team of France Féminine au Havre et à Caen! ? February 16 – ???? au Havre

February 19 – ???? here in

February 22 – ???? au Havre ?️ https://t.co/uVWok4LNWk#FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/g6Ms9hmJCr — Team of France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) February 14, 2022

The tournament kicks off on February 16 with Ireland vs. Poland and Wales vs. Scotland at 8:30 a.m., followed by Hungary vs. Russia and Slovakia vs. Belgium at 1:30 p.m.

? A reminder of our fixtures in the Pinatar Cup – our opponents and kick-off times in the second two matches will be determined by our results and results elsewhere in the tournament.#SWNT | #PinatarCup pic.twitter.com/EhLeczXdCL — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) February 8, 2022

The tournament will kick off with Germany vs. Spain at 8:30 am, and continue with England vs. Canada at 1:30 pm.

? OFFICIAL | Call for the #ArnoldClarkCup. ? The 23 chosen by Jorge Vilda will play the first edition of the friendly international tournament between February 17 and 23, 2022 against Germany, England and Canada. ℹ️ https://t.co/CyW8LklHUm#PlayFightAndWin pic.twitter.com/tqWmyaPkgo – Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SeFutbolFem) February 8, 2022

Ready to kick off year No. 7 of the #SheBelievesCup#5T2K x @BioSteelSports — US Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 14, 2022