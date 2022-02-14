We are days away from the start of the first FIFA Date of the year, where there will be teams that will start their way to get their ticket to the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand 2023 and some friendly matches and/or tournaments will be played. Here we leave you a guide so you can follow them.
Venezuela and its participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup
The Venezuelan team continues its preparation to be able to qualify for the next World Cup and with the help of Pamela Conti they seek to achieve it.
This coming Wednesday, February 16 at 9:30 am, (Mexico City time) the red wine will play against its similar from Ukraine.
comes the Algarve Cup
The friendly tournament founded in 1994 this time will have the presence of Denmark, Italy, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.
The tournament will start the following February 16 and will end on the 23rd of the same month, the first match will be between Denmark and Italy at 6 am, followed by Norway against Portugal at 12:30 pm
The Tournament of France will also start
With the participation of Brazil, Finland, France and the Netherlands, the Tournament of France will start on February 16 at 12 pm, with the match between Brazil and the Netherlands, followed by France against Finland at 2:10 pm
Pinatar Cup, another of the friendly tournaments that will take place on this FIFA Date
This will be the second edition of the Pinatar Cup, held in Spain and this time it will include the participation of Belgium, Scotland, Russia, Poland, Ireland, Wales, Hungary and Slovakia.
The tournament kicks off on February 16 with Ireland vs. Poland and Wales vs. Scotland at 8:30 a.m., followed by Hungary vs. Russia and Slovakia vs. Belgium at 1:30 p.m.
We have more… The Arnold Clark Cup
This tournament organized by the English Football Federation that will live its first edition this February 17; In this tournament there will be the participation of 4 teams (of the best in the world): England, Spain, Germany and Canada.
The tournament will kick off with Germany vs. Spain at 8:30 am, and continue with England vs. Canada at 1:30 pm.
The She Believes Cup could not miss either
One of the longest-running women’s tournaments in history will feature teams from the United States, the Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand.
The Mexican National Team will also participate in this FIFA Date and will play its first qualifying match towards the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with an eye on the goal, those led by Mónica Vergara will play next February 17 at 8:00 p.m. against Suriname at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
Similarly, teams such as Haiti, Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Panama and Barbados will seek to qualify for the next phase.
