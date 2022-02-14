by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar started the week down to new lows in about five months, with the real among the best-performing global currencies on the day, still supported by the attractive interest rates offered by Brazil.

The spot dollar ended this Monday down 0.44%, at 5.2195 reais, the lowest value since September 6 of last year (5.1764 reais).

The day was mixed in global currency markets, with the dollar index steadily rising on a day of declines in some emerging currencies, including part of Latin American ones. However, other currency pairs, such as the Mexican peso and the Russian ruble, appreciated.

Fears of conflict between Russia and Ukraine justified a more defensive posture in general in global financial markets throughout the day, but the Brazilian currency once again won the external pressure – and the narrative to explain remains the same: the high Brazilian interest rates as capital attractors.

However, in the domestic exchange, the positive flow of foreign capital continued to set the tone, in a movement that has attracted attention since the beginning of the year, since around 5.7 billion dollars in net terms have already been brought in.

And speculators operating on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange made, in the week ending the 8th, the largest net purchase of real contracts in at least 26 years. The amount was such that it caused a turn in the stock of positions – from a certain target of loss, the real is now a bullish bet. It is the first time that investors are optimistic about the Brazilian currency since September of last year and the level of confidence is the highest since August of the same year.

The real leads 2022 gains among its main rivals by hand, rising 6.78%, the equivalent of a 6.35% drop in the dollar.

In February, the exchange rate appreciated by 1.66% – the dollar fell by 1.63% –, which puts the real in second place overall in the period.

“The real has benefited from a very rapid rate hike cycle,” Goldman Sachs strategists said in a report, calling attention to the currency’s “carry” (rate of return), already around 11% per year, good performance of emerging currencies in general and the still high level of risk premium embedded in the local exchange rate.

“In view of this, combined with the high ‘beta’ of the real for the upside potential for commodities, we are reducing our forecasts for the dollar to 5.00 reais, 5.10 reais and 5.10 reais in three, six and 12 months. , respectively (from BRL 5.40, BRL 5.50 and BRL 5.50 previously”, they said, considering that the enthusiasm with the BRL and other currencies of countries that started to raise interest rates early may continue in the short term.

Along the same lines, Rabobank reduced its forecast for the dollar level at the end of this year to 5.56 reais, against a previous estimate of 5.65 reais.

There are considerations, however.

In a scenario review last week, Itaú Unibanco said that the high Selic rate, now in double digits, has helped to attract a greater flow of dollars to Brazil, which explains the recent appreciation of the real. Nevertheless, the bank maintained an exchange rate forecast of 5.50 per dollar at the end of 2022 and 5.75 per dollar at the end of 2023, assessing that a more expressive movement of appreciation would depend on the reduction of external and domestic uncertainties.

“In the global scenario, the anticipation of the increase in the US basic interest rate (in the face of increased inflationary pressures) is an important factor and has a relevant weight in the dynamics of the real. Internally, doubts related to the evolution of public accounts and fiscal sustainability also tend to put pressure on the currency in the coming years”, they said.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat