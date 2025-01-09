Google is synonymous with the Internet, however, the relationship between the company and its Google Chrome web browser could be in check after the US justice system ruled that the company had abused its dominant position in the market, thus creating an illegal monopoly.

To put an end to this, the Department of Justice devised a plan that consisted of dismantling and separating the different parts of Google, with the aim that it would not only be the same company that takes the entire cake. As part of this plan, there was an order for the company to disassociate itself from Chrome, something unprecedented and that would undoubtedly mark a before and after in the history of the Internet.

To find out the magnitude of the consequences, we have contacted Javier F. Saavedra, global general manager at t2ó ONE, to give us his view on the consequences if the sale of Chrome occurs.

1. Will the look and feel of Chrome or its basic operation change if the sale occurs? Will we have to learn to use a “new” browser?

The potential sale of the Chrome business shouldn’t have too big an impact on users in the short termsince the purchasing company would continue to promote its use among consumers. Nevertheless, Yes, it could pose a potential risk in the medium and long term. because Google has a high potential for developing applications and tools, it is a leader in artificial intelligence with OpenAI, and thereforeo Chrome could miss the innovation train in 2-3 years.

2. How might governments in other countries react to the US decision to force the sale of Chrome? Could we see similar measures in other regions?

If the US were to force Google to sell Chrome would have a global effect since the browser is the leader in practically all international markets. Google has a lot at stake with this decision that would have a direct impact on its main business, digital advertising.

3. What companies might be interested in acquiring Chrome and how might the browser change under their ownership?

There are many factors involved. On the one hand, the price. Chrome has more than 3 billion users and some value estimates point to a value of about $15 billion. Besides, The buyer could not be a large technology company because it would once again reinforce dominant positions. which is what the American Department of Justice is trying to avoid.

Therefore It should be a technology company, with businesses adjacent to digital marketing but that are not leaders in their categories. This argument it would force us to discard Microsoft, Meta and Apple. Some sources point to possible conglomerates of American technology companies that would strengthen the US position on the international scene.

To this option, I would add possible candidates from the digital analytics environment such as Adobe or consumer electronics companies such as HP or Dell. Finally It would not be disposable to Amazon because, despite being a leader in e-commerce, it does not have such a dominant role in the digital advertising environment.

4. What implications would this sale have on the collection and use of user data? Could privacy improve or worsen?

For Google it would have a very high impact. Much of the data intelligence that Google exploits in the digital advertising environment (personalization, targeting, etc.) It is acquired thanks to the browser we use. With Chrome Google can track the websites and content we consume and therefore know our tastes and preferences.

The impact on privacy is difficult to anticipate because it would depend on the potential buyer and the use they make of it. Google has demonstrated a high sensitivity to user privacy in terms of not sharing information with third parties. Therefore, the impact on this environment will depend on who bought it if it happens.

5. Will Chrome still sync with my Google account and other services like Gmail or Drive? Or will I have to use separate accounts?

The future features of Chrome if it is sold It will depend a lot on the buyer. TO Google will still be interested in having excellent integration with Chrome to enhance the use of its services (Gmail, Drive, Google Maps, etc.). However, the purchase by a competitor like Amazon, for example, would generate movements and service evolutions in order to weaken Google’s position in the advertising business.

6. In general, should users be worried about this possible sale or is it something that will not affect us significantly?

I consider that yes we should. Not only because of the potential iimpact on the product and therefore on our experience in Internet browsing, but also as consumers who want the best service and for that service to be provided in free competition by the company with the best technological capacity.

The race, in my opinion, must be won from the product and not from the courts. Google has managed, after many years of investment, to offer the best of options. The effort of all of us to use a browser other than Chrome is reduced to one click to use Safari, Firefox or Microsoft Edge. If we use Chrome it is because it is the best product and because Google has earned it. In the technological environment, free competition is what generates progress and innovation.