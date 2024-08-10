He entered and left the building of the new Social Security hospital yesterday amidst tumult. The slow pace at which the van moved, whose back seat he occupied with the window down, allowed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as on previous occasions, to shake dozens of hands and sign whatever was handed to him: sports caps, t-shirts and, above all, copies of his latest book, entitled “Gracias.”

Hundreds of supporters waited for him for hours under the sun and, upon seeing the black Suburban in which he was traveling with his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, they pushed and pushed around the vehicle and followed him for meters, chanting and shouting, some raising their cell phones in order to capture them up close.

The head of the Executive did not give a public message or, in response to questions from this newspaper, answers; only autographs, handshakes and smiles for followers who, in interviews, said they considered him the best president of Mexico. He also received documents, such as a letter from the group defending the El Chamizal park.

“He has met many of the needs and demands of the people during his six-year term. López Obrador and Claudia will continue along the same lines, we hope,” said Carlos González, a 70-year-old retired teacher, who went with his wife to the outside of the sanatorium reclaimed by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), on Vicente Guerrero Avenue.

“The main thing is his inclination in favor of the poor, his social programs and his very sincere, very open attitude, his communication with the people, with the people, with us, which even seems to lower his level of language to ours; that is much appreciated,” added González.

They only supervised

Inside the building and without allowing the media to enter, together with the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, López Obrador and Sheinbaum led a meeting on the “progress” of the hospital – of which the monitoring committee has reported that three of seven floors in the tower on the southern part of the land are unfinished.”

The leaders arrived at the building at 12:45 p.m. and left around 2:20 p.m., almost four hours before landing at the airport on this border – she on a commercial flight and he on a military one.

“We evaluated the progress of the Regional General Hospital No. 2 with 260 beds and 34 medical specialties, soon to be inaugurated in Ciudad Juárez,” wrote Robledo on his account on the social network X, where he posted photographs in which the outgoing and elected presidents can be seen at the center of the meeting and, at the ends of the tables placed, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and the elected senator and former delegate of programs for Welfare, Juan Carlos Loera.

They make their August

Outside, on the sidewalk, in front of the construction debris piled up on the east side, from a vendor’s stand, attendees chose copies of “Gracias” for 300 pesos and stuffed animals with the figure of “Amlito” for 200. There were others with the image of Sheinbaum, with black hair and a presidential sash, as well as mugs, key chains, magnets and even lanyards for badges with the name of the “Government of Mexico” and the initials of Morena, PT, and the Green Party.

“I grew up during Felipe Calderón’s administration and I can honestly say that he stole my childhood. We were very afraid as children going out into the street, and I really appreciate that now that fear no longer exists,” said Nadia, a 20-year-old student who bought one of the books and declined to give her last name.