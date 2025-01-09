Muface officials take another step in their crisis healthcare after the insurer DKV announces that it is leaving the mutual insurance company, following Adeslas, and that Asisa does not guarantee its continuity to this day. For now, he continues studying the specifications as confirmed to La Información. They have until next January 15. Meanwhile, since CSIF It is announced that they will advise all mutual members who want to take legal action and do not rule out going on strike.

The Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) will advise its members to be Muface mutualists in order to undertake legal actions to defend their rights and interests and compensation for damages and losses that may occur to them.

“CSIF will advise our mutual members to undertake the necessary actions, including judicial ones, for the lack of healthcare. We have seen how clinics and hospitals “they are denying consultations, diagnostic tests and surgical interventions despite the order of continuity of care decreed by the Government,” denounced Miguel Borra, president of CSIF, who believes that Muface, as the first person responsible for this situation, must force the concert’s insurers to fulfill your contract.

The union reacted in this way after the insurer DKV joined Adeslas and announced that it will not attend the next Muface concert, whose second tender – the first was void – was launched before the end of 2024, with the insurers having until next January 15 to present their offers.

CSIF has urged the Government to now provide a solution for mutualists because the situation is “unsustainable.” “We see neither political will nor certainties that guarantee the viability of Muface, despite the statements of Minister Óscar López trying to convey a message of tranquility to mutual members, with less than a week until the deadline for the last tender ends,” he denounces. the union.





CSIF denounces abandonment of functions

For CSIF, the Government is carrying out a “resignation of functions“, showing an “absolute lack of respect” to public employees “with their silence and lack of transparency about the situation.” In this sense, CSIF denounces that the unions represented on the General Council of Muface have not yet received the insurer reports on the impact of the concert and the AIReF economic report.

“We demand that the Government urgently convene the General Council of Muface to analyze with rigor and objectivity the economic situation and the possible solutions to continue guaranteeing the health care of the group of officials in this mutual benefit. With its attitude, the Government is leading the system of administrative mutualism to its demise and we are not going to allow it,” CSIF said.

Muface, “officials’ heritage”

The union emphasizes that Muface is “assets of officials“and an “inherent” working condition from the first moment they enter their position. CSIF does not rule out adopting those pressure measures and mobilizations that it considers appropriate in the defense of Muface, including the call for strikes and strikes. statements to the media. You have to sit at a table seriously, analyze the situation and provide solutions. The Government and the minister are abandoning their functions,” Borra criticized.