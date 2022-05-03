The federation said in an official statement: “In response to what was reported by some electronic platforms and the news they published claiming that the decision to dismiss the national voter, Mr. Wahid Halilhodzic, was taken by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and in an effort to enlighten public opinion and remove all confusion (… ), as no meeting took place today between the university president and the national voter.

The statement indicated that Halilhodzic, “who is still on a special holiday outside Morocco, will join the Mohammed VI football complex this week, as previously announced.”

A critical meeting is scheduled between the two parties after the Bosnian coach returns from his vacation, during which his fate will be decided at the head of the technical management of the “Atlas Lions”.

According to press reports, the Moroccan Federation took the decision to dismiss Halilhodzic because of his statements in response to Federation President Fawzi Lekjaa, regarding the return of the excluded Hakim Ziyech and Nasir Mazrawi to the “Atlas Lions” squad in the horizon of participating in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

There have been conflicting statements between Lekjaa and Khalilozic in recent times. Whenever the first came out to confirm the return of the English stars of Chelsea and Ajax Amsterdam, the Bosnian responded clinging to the decision to exclude, the last of which was on April 22, when he told the Ukrainian “Nova TV” channel that his decision not to call Ziash and Mazraoui “a story.” It’s over for him.

“The player who refuses to train, refuses to play, claims injuries, for me it is a finished story,” Halilhodzic explained.

Ziyech and Mazraoui were excluded by Halilhodzic in the last matches of the second round of the African qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, as well as the decisive round matches against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the end of last March, for disciplinary reasons.

Halilhodzic’s statement came a week after Lekjaa’s statement that the team’s doors are still “open to all Moroccan players, whatever the difference with any player (…) Neither I nor anyone else can deprive a Moroccan player from playing for the national team, whether he is Ziyech or Mazraoui or any other player.

He added, “This issue is not subject to discussion, neither with Waheed nor with anyone else,” stressing that he will express to him this “personal conviction with frankness and clarity”, when he returns from his vacation at the end of April.

But for Halilhodzic: “The national team is a sacred thing, it does not belong to the players (but) to this whole people.”

Ziyech, 29, announced in early February his retirement from international football after a dispute with Halilhodzic, who accused him of disrespect, which, according to him, threatens the cohesion of the group.

Halilhodzic was criticized for his tactical choices and the squad, despite qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, where he signed with a group that includes Belgium, Croatia and Canada, which raised rumors of his departure a few months before the start of the global wedding.

In response to a question about his future, Halilhodzic, who was sacked as coach of Cote d’Ivoire and Japan months before the start of the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, respectively, said that he was “calm”.

He continued, “We’ll see. Many times before, a lot of strange things have happened in my life (…) If someone thinks differently, it’s theirs. If they are not satisfied with me, it is not the first time that we are parted.”