Cremona, “Donald’s joke”: 9 years of legal troubles for a worker

His friend has subscribed to “Disney 313”, the comic magazine dedicated to Donald Duck: since 2013 he has undergone two registrations in the register of suspects, three trials, two plea agreements and 13 months of imprisonment. This is what happened to Fabrizio B., a 46 year old from Cremona who, as a joke, subscribed his friend Stefano to the magazine dedicated to the famous cartoon character.

When the De Agostini sent the first issue of Donald Duck to Stefano, soliciting payment, the man filed a complaint against unknown persons. To be investigated was Fabrizio, a clean worker, who cost him the joke 1000 euros in compensation and years in court.

A story that focuses on the possibility of simply sign contracts and subscriptions over the phonewith the risk of scams especially for the most vulnerable and the elderly.

Read also:

Center-right, Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi summit. Crosetto premier hypothesis

Klaus Davi: “Lavrov? Racist and anti-Semitic: he will distance Israel from Putin”

Winds of War: Serbia challenges the US and the EU with China’s weapons

Murder Genoa, Perrino: “The police are not enough, we need psychologists”

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: “Yes, even women can be violent”

La7, Santoro vs Jebreal: “Me with Putin? You frequent the powerful”. VIDEO

Banca Generali, new online blog dedicated to financial education

CDP Academy, second Corporate MBA launched with MIP

Burger King announced opening of the chain’s 70th direct restaurant