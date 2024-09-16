How many years does a debt last in the Credit Bureau? | This is what it will take to erase

What is the UMA and how does it affect pension amounts?

Are you up to date on your taxes? How to check your status with the SAT

Five key benefits of paying with a credit card that you should know about

He Tax Administration Service (SAT) has implemented a digital tool called SAT IDdesigned for taxpayers to carry out procedures from the comfort of your home, avoiding long lines at the offices .

This platform, Released in April 2020 During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been well received and remains active after social distancing, allowing users to manage their tax obligations more efficiently.

The SAT ID emerged as a solution to facilitate the completion of tax procedures at times when In-person visits to the SAT were impossible.

The platform allows taxpayers to carry out operations such as: password generation and renewalthe e.signature update and the Obtaining the Tax Status Certificate with CIF.

What is the SAT ID and why is it important to have it on hand? | Photo: Freepik



These processes are essential to authenticate and carry out various transactions on the SAT portal.

For use the SAT ID, Users must meet certain requirements, including being natural person, have an updated RFChave a current official identificationand provide a email and a valid cell phone number 10 digits.

Additionally, during the application process, it is required that the taxpayer record a video saying a random phrase that the platform provides, in order to verify your identity.

The platform is specific in the procedures it allows to carry out, which may generate some doubts among users.

For example, if a taxpayer needs to close an open request because the password update link was slow to arrive or expired, the SAT ID provides a procedure to solve it.

In this case, The user must contact the Marca SAT customer serviceat (55 627 22 728), select the “Password Service” option and request to be assisted by an advisor, who will provide a new link to successfully complete the process.

Join the channel community Debate on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant

#SAT #important #hand