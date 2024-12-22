The 1-1 score put Atlético de Madrid completely into the game, in a transition in which Barça retreated well, but cleared badly. And football logic determines that clearances must always go towards the wing and not towards the center of the area. Even so, the Blaugrana continued to generate several clear scoring chances, but they were excessively erratic in their finishing. Up to seven clear situations were wasted. Some of them on the feet of Raphinha and Ferran Torres. There, the fact of playing with a changed leg was penalized. Without efficiency you cannot win.