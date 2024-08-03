A quiet summer day turned into tragedy this afternoon, Saturday, August 3, when a 72-year-old man lost his life while he was at the seaside. The episode occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the renowned beach resort Des Bainsunder the incredulous and shocked eyes of the bathers present.

Tourist dies while bathing in Venetian waters

The man, a resident of Venice, had immersed himself in the water for a refreshing bath, seeking relief from the summer heat. However, a few moments after entering the water, he was struck by a sudden illness. People on the beach immediately realized the seriousness of the situation and intervened promptly in an attempt to provide assistance.

Some swimmers, showing great readiness and courage, tried to help the old man, while others contacted the emergency service. Unfortunately, despite their efforts and the rapid arrival of the Suem medical staff, there was nothing that could be done for the man. He died shortly after, leaving everyone present in shock.

The circumstances of the illness are not yet entirely clear and it will be up to the competent authorities to shed light on the incident. In the meantime, the local community is rallying around the family of the 72-year-old, expressing their condolences for this sudden and dramatic loss.

Venice Lido, famous for its golden beaches and clear waters, was the scene of a sad episode today that deeply shocked residents and tourists.

Preventing accidents like the one that occurred at the Venice Lido requires a combination of safety measures, individual awareness and timely interventions.

Anyone with heart problems or other medical conditions should consult their doctor before entering the water. Staying well hydrated is crucial, especially on hot days, as drinking water regularly can help prevent heatstroke and illness from dehydration. It is also important to pay attention to your body’s warning signs, such as dizziness, fatigue, and cramps, and get out of the water immediately if you experience any of these symptoms. Swimming with others and in areas supervised by lifeguards increases safety, as having someone nearby can make all the difference in an emergency.

Read also: Beach tragedy, man loses life after heroic gesture for granddaughter: where and what happened