a question

A question was received from a reader saying:

When inquiring about the procedures for registering a personal status case in Abu Dhabi courts, is the application period open after the end of the family guidance sessions?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

The period for registering a personal status case with the Abu Dhabi Courts after it is referred by the Family Guidance Department is six months, starting from the day following the issuance of the referral decision. After this period has passed, the case is deleted from the system.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]