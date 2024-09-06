Boccia case, now in the sights of the former lover of minister Sangiuliano there is Meloni. The digs at the premier

Mary Rosary Bowl holds in his grasp not only Sangiuliano but the entire government? The minister’s former lover seems to know much more than what has been revealed so far, since as she herself reveals, it wasn’t just a few moments that she spent with Sangiuliano, but much more. Polished, equipped with papers and notesdetermined. The 41-year-old entrepreneur who has been holding the government in check and monopolizing public debate since the end of August speaks. Here are the thesis, the reasoning and the words that, away from the cameras, she delivered to very few trusted people, between Pompeii and Scafati. “Sangiuliano – says Boccia and La Repubblica reports it – he apologized to Meloni, to his wife. And to me? To my family?“.

Boccia directly calls the Prime Minister into question: “I need to explain who I was referring to when I spoke of the “another person“in my last post?”. This is the post on Instagram in which Sangiuliano’s ex-lover, on social media, had written yesterday morning: “But who really made the gossip: me, him, or “the other person” taking advantage of a strategic moment for the country? Here, I was referring to Giorgia Meloni“. And now Meloni is in the target. “Because the Prime Minister, during her interview in which she touched on the Sangiuliano issue, – continues Boccia – he called me “a certain person”, without giving me the dignity of a nameof a role, of a woman’s autonomy – she answers – Things will come out though. There are some.“.

Boccia then goes into detail and talks about his close relationship with Sangiuliano. “We were whole days togetherwe took long trips in the blue car. It happened to hear many things. Even the most varied conversations, when he spoke with the government”. Then, always to his friends he says: “Meloni dictated the line for him to go on TV, he told him what he had to say. And he memorized the lesson. Then he was shocked because, while he was preparing for Tg1, I made the post in which I revealed that he had called me the night before: and then he had to admit it on TV. But I say, blessed minister: but you are a coward. You continue to tell lie after lie. How do you move? You know very well what I have in my hand. So I contradict you”. Boccia is in possession of numerous files which would contain both indirect confidences and direct conversations of Sangiuliano. “There are a lot of things underneath.”

Small or large confidences. Like the minister who embroiders on the (presumed) ignorance of some colleagues. Like him who playfully reveals “give history lessons” to the prime minister. Or fragments of more intense dialogues with his colleagues in the executive and with the president herself, or his family. “They called me from all over the world – he smiles with his friends – Tg5, Tg4, Fagnani, Berlinguer, Italian newspapers and some foreign ones”. Finally Boccia speaks to his friends about the relationship between Sangiuliano and his wife. “He had told me that he no longer lived with his wife. For a while. His wife only went with him if Rai was there to film them.”