Barcelona midfielder Pedro González ‘Pedri’ has lamented that his team has let out a two-go advantage this Tuesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atlético de Madrid (4-2), and recalled that Something similar happened on the last visit of the mattresses in LaLiga EA Sports in December (1-2).

“It is not the worst result, but when you get 4-2 it is difficult to go with a draw. It already happened to us in the last minutes we threw it and we repeat it again. We have to learn from these things, especially to have the ball more and not throw the line so much in the last minutes, ”said the Canarian player in statements to Teledport.

From the lawn of the Lluís Companys Stadium, Pedri has analyzed that the game has started “with a hard stick” for the Barca team, which fit two goals in six minutes, but has praised “how the team has reacted”, although it insisted When they traced the result, they lacked “to be more calm with the ball.”

“I feel important in the team, this is what the Mr. In the Metropolitan.