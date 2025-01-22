What is the Paris Agreement and what does it mean for the US to leave for the second time?

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has once again launched his country’s exit from the Paris Agreement against climate change. In this way, the new president of one of the most powerful countries in the world, who took office this Monday, will once again – he already did so in his previous mandate – turn his back on his climate objectives. Once the abandonment of the agreement has been communicated, the effective exit takes one year, as established in the text itself.

The year 2024 broke records: it was the warmest in history and the first to exceed the limit of 1.5 degrees

The point is that, until the abandonment becomes effective, the Trump administration will be able to continue sending delegations to climate meetings in which, for example, the Climate Summits are prepared. In fact, according to this calendar, the US will be able to participate in the negotiations of the next COP that will take place in Brazil and in which states must present their next round of climate plans.

The Paris Agreement, which was officially approved in December 2015, emerged to address the need to work globally to fight climate change. It is a legally binding international treaty by which the signatory countries—almost 200 in 2015—commit to making the necessary efforts to prevent the global temperature of the planet at the end of the 21st century from rising more than 2ºC compared to what it was before the It was industrial and “preferably” that limit be 1.5ºC.

The American giant is, precisely, the country that has historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions that have been released into the atmosphere. HE get out of the car in a context in which, from July 2023 to December 2024, all months except July of last year exceeded the 1.5 ºC threshold, although that does not mean that the Paris objective has already been breached. To do this, the temperature of 1850-1900 would have to be exceeded for at least a decade. However, it represents a turning point from which all nations should be pressing the accelerator on their climate mitigation and adaptation measures.

China takes the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment

China, the country that has led the way in emissions in recent years, expressed its concern on Tuesday about the United States’ decision to withdraw from the agreement. “Climate change is a common challenge for all humanity, and no country can act alone for its own benefit,” denounced the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, who took the opportunity to reiterate his country’s commitment to continue to actively face this challenge.

The ‘architect’ of the international treaty and CEO of the European Climate Foundation, Laurence Tubiana, has encouraged this step to serve as a “wake-up call to reform the system” and has pointed to Europe. “The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is unfortunate, but multilateral climate action has proven resilient and is stronger than the politics and policies of a single country. Europe – together with other partners – now has the responsibility and opportunity to step up and lead. By driving a just and balanced transition, you can demonstrate ambitious climate action that protects people, strengthens economies and increases resilience.”

“By abandoning the Paris Agreement, this Administration is abdicating its responsibility to protect the American people and our national security,” lamented Gina McCarty, former White House national climate adviser. And he continued: “But rest assured that our states, cities, businesses, and local institutions are willing to pick up the baton of American climate leadership and do everything they can—despite federal complacency—to continue the shift toward a clean energy economy.”