Rozhin: Russian Armed Forces struck Lvov and destroyed two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Lviv. Military expert Boris Rozhin reported that the attack destroyed two MiG-29 fighters and damaged one Su-24M of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike was carried out using long-range precision weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic systems, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The strike targets have been achieved. All designated objects have been hit. Ministry of Defense of Russia

Russian Armed Forces strike airport territory

Rozhin specified that the Russian Armed Forces struck the territory of the Danylo Galitsky International Airport with at least two Kinzhal missiles and two Kh-101/555 cruise missiles. “According to preliminary data, as a result of the strikes, two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed and another Su-24M was damaged,” the expert said.

According to him, after the strike, the Lviv authorities blocked traffic on the Sknilivsky Bridge, which provides a view of the airport territory.

Based on open sources of information, it can be stated that the military base on the airport territory is actively used by the enemy – the movement of aircraft and vehicles is noticeable Boris Rozhinmilitary expert

Colonel says strike on Lviv will reduce combat potential of Ukrainian Armed Forces

A group strike by the Russian Armed Forces on defense industry enterprises in Lviv will reduce the combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. According to him, this attack showed that all critical points of the Ukrainian defense industry are under attack by Russian missiles.

The retired colonel also noted that the Russian army is destroying the complexes where the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ weapons are assembled, repaired and modernized. “In this way, we are fulfilling one of the tasks – the demilitarization of Ukraine. That is, we are reducing the combat potential of Ukraine as a whole,” he emphasized.

Photo: Pravda Komsomolskaya / Globallookpress.com

In conclusion, Matviychuk reported that Western companies regularly brought assembly modules to the Lviv enterprises. “Today, I believe, they will already think about whether to bring components or not. Because they will be destroyed anyway,” the expert added.

Earlier, Russia attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava

Last Tuesday, September 3, Russian troops attacked the 179th Joint Training Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Poltava, where communications specialists, electronic warfare specialists, and drone operators were being trained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 40 people died in the attack, and another 180 were injured. The prosecutor general’s office later said 51 people were killed.

Related materials:

Following the official statements, the Ukrainian authorities were criticized, and Kyiv was accused of deliberately downplaying the number of victims of the missile strike. Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmitruk believes that the Ukrainian leadership is distorting the data because it is “afraid that it will have to answer.”