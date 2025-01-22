J. Bacorelle The Ship of Avila 01/21/2025



Updated 01/22/2025





Ice on the road is an invisible hazard that can cause serious accidents. Unlike snow, which is easy to spot, ice, especially so-called “black ice,” can go unnoticed and surprise drivers.

Black ice is a very thin, transparent layer of ice that forms on the asphalt, especially on cold, wet days. Its name is due to the fact that it is almost invisible, as it mixes with the color of the asphalt, which makes it very dangerous.

As explained by Subaru, being so thin, this layer of ice still does not reflect light in the way that the “old-fashioned” ice sheet does. A patch of black ice can be detected if we look at the edges of the area: there are usually small balls of snow.

If the outside temperature is close to or below 0ºC, there is a high risk of ice forming on the road. Shaded areas, such as bridges and tunnels, cool faster and are therefore more prone to icing.









Elevated areas, such as mountain peaks, are also more prone to ice formation. Black ice usually gives the asphalt a characteristic shine, similar to that of oil.

At the slightest sign that we are on a sheet of ice, we must drive as gently as possible, avoiding pressing the brake pedal, which would only cause the outcome (loss of grip on all four wheels) to come much sooner. We ‘simply’ have to stay calm and anticipate the likely conditions, adjusting the speed to avoid scares, and always driving as smoothly as possible.