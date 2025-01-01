Walking is one of the most accessible and beneficial physical activities for health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults get at least 150 to 300 minutes of aerobic activity moderate per week, which is approximately equivalent to walk between 30 and 60 minutes daily.

A study published in JAMA Network Open analyzed the relationship between the number of daily steps and mortality in American adults. The results indicated that walking at least 7,000 steps a day is associated with a significant reduction in mortality risk for all causes. Specifically, those who achieved between 7,000 and 9,999 steps daily were 50% to 70% less likely to die compared to those who took fewer steps.

Additionally, another recent study found that walking 8,000 steps or more for just one or two days a week is also linked to a significant reduction in cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.

These findings suggest that It is not necessary to reach the popular goal of 10,000 steps a day to obtain health benefits. In fact, walking between 7,000 and 8,000 steps a day, which is approximately equivalent to 5-6 kilometers, may be enough to significantly reduce the risk of mortality and improve cardiovascular health.

Importantly, intensity and consistency also play a crucial role. The WHO advises that physical activity be carried out in sessions of at least 10 minutes long. and that, to obtain greater benefits, the amount of moderate physical activity should be increased to 300 minutes per week.

Incorporating daily walks into your routine can be an effective strategy for improving overall health. It is recommended to start with achievable goals, such as walking 30 minutes a day, and gradually increase duration or intensity according to individual capacity. Additionally, using tools like pedometers or mobile apps can help monitor progress and stay motivated.