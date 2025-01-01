One of the great controversies of 2024 was Leire’s departure as singer of ‘Van Gogh’s Ear’ and the subsequent ‘war’ between followers of this and those of Amaia Montero to see who had been the best singer of the Basque group. Well, after all the media commotion already in low hours, the band’s first vocalist gave the best news to her fans this Monday, which was none other than 2025 was going to mark her return to music. Information that this Tuesday was addressed by ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) and that caused the ‘plantation’ of Gonzalo Miro to the program when asked a question live.

‘Espejo Público’ opened its social chronicle section with the return to the stage of Amaia Montero and after reading the artist’s statement, the reaction of the members of the Antena 3 program team was the same. «All our eyes are directed at this moment to Gonzalo Miro», Lorena García began by saying that without thinking twice she asked the morning collaborator directly. “Did you know?” asked the presenter who, without expecting it, took the ‘court‘from the tertullian.

«Look, one of my goals for 2025 is to retire from working as an official and public spokesperson for Amaia Montero because… Do you know what’s happening? You don’t ask me about anything else,” he said. Gonzalo Miro who showed his fed up with always being questioned about matters that had to do with the singer. “I refuse, I’m not going to say anything!” snapped the ‘Espejo Público’ collaborator before the ‘siege’ of the rest of his colleagues.









“But, Gonzalo, as far as I know… You are the person closest to Amaia Montero,” Lorena García indicated to Miró, who responded by emphasizing ‘Public Mirror‘that I would never talk about Amaia Montero again. «I understand that yes. It is good news and I understand that the announcement generates… But, of course I am happy, but I have already said this before. It’s not new. The news is that Gonzalo Miro resigns from the official spokesperson of Amaia Montero for 2025,” declared the talk show host before the Antena 3 cameras.