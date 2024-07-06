The market of the vegetable drinks has experienced significant growth in recent years, offering an alternative to people looking for different options to traditional dairy products.

Among these alternatives, Almond-flavored drinks have gained popularity for their nutritional benefits and flavor. However, a recent study by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has revealed concerns about the quality of several of these drinks.

Profeco set out to analyze 13 almond-flavored drinks available on the market to evaluate their quality and verify whether They comply with the regulations and promises on their packaging.

Of the 13 products analyzed, only five passed the Profeco test without any observations. The remaining eight were warned for various non-compliances, mainly related to labelling and the absence of mandatory warning labels. The products that did not meet the standards established by Profeco are detailed below:

Blue Diamond Almonds Almond Breeze almond flavor: This product does not include the warning labels for “Excess sodium” and “Excess sugars.” In addition, the claim that it contains “50% more calcium than milk” is not true.

Blue Diamond Almonds Almond Breeze Chocolate Almond Flavor: It does not have the “Excess sodium”, “Excess sugars” and “Excess calories” seals.

Blue Diamond Almonds Almond Breeze almond and vanilla flavor: It lacks the warning labels for “Excess sodium” and “Excess sugars.”

Great Value: Although it has the warning label, it includes the legend “No added sugar”, which is contradictory.

Nestlé Carnation: This product uses the designation “food” and does not adequately report its almond content.

Silk almond: It does not comply with the claim of “50% more calcium than milk” and contains the legend “No added sugar” despite having the warning label “Excess sugars.”

Silk almond and vanilla: Like its natural version, it does not live up to the “50% more calcium than milk” claim.

Valley Foods: It does not have the “Excess sodium” seal.

It is crucial to understand that although they are commonly referred to as almond “milk”, these drinks are not milk in the traditional sense, as they are not of animal origin. However, they do provide nutrients such as protein, fat, calcium, vitamins and minerals, although in generally smaller quantities than animal milk.

One of the key points that Profeco highlights is the importance of clarity and truthfulness in the labelling of these products. The term “milk” can mislead consumers into believing that they are getting a product similar to cow’s milk in terms of nutritional content. Therefore, it is essential that brands are transparent about the ingredients and nutritional values ​​of their products.