In the field of trends, there are always some that we identify with more than others. However, there is a current that is so broad that anyone can feel represented with it. We talk about ‘aesthetic’ style and it is one of the new favorite ways of dressing among young women in the city. Generation Z. Its literal translation into our language is ‘aesthetic’ and it is one of the most used terms on social networks such as instagram, TikTok, Tumblr or Pinterest. In fact, more than a trend, it is a lifestyle, since it refers to everything that makes us produces visual pleasureregardless of whether it is clothing or any other everyday item, such as home decoration or even the content that is published on the internet.

In ‘fashion’ terms, the ‘aesthetic’ style fuses several trends, although always with some retro and vintage airtypical of the 80s and 90s but with a modern and current touch. In order to dress aesthetically, your closet cannot be missing basic garments such as flattering jeans, a short-sleeved t-shirt, an oversized sweatshirt or trendy sneakers, among others. All of them, in addition to basic colors such as beige, gray, white and black. This does not mean that you cannot wear colorful clothing, but it is best to incorporate it in small parts and without going overboard.

Of course, the accessories, the more striking the betteralways creating harmony with the other pieces without breaking that sense of order that characterizes this style. We could opt for bandanas, caps, hats and large clips, such as bows or three-dimensional flowers, as well as baguette bags or necklaces full of charms.

All this is very relative and the ‘aesthetic’ style can be different depending on each person’s tastes. Something that may seem pretty to one girl may not be as visually pleasing to another. Therefore, it is a very easy current and at the same time, very complicated. As references for inspiration, hailey bieber It is one of the most recognized, as well as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa or Madison Beer.









Of course, the ‘aesthetic’ style is also applicable to hair and beauty terms. Pedro Moreno‘education manager’ by Jean Louis David shows several examples to inspire us, all with simple but careful details and fusing nostalgia with modernity. All, combined with the appropriate clothing. One of them, the low braids in the ‘effortless’ style with a youthful and nostalgic wink that Hailey Bieber wears and which she completes with ‘sporty chic’ clothing such as a sports top and a pleated skirt in contrasting colors.

On the other hand, he also states that the perfectly combed and polished structured high braid and natural straight hair are also the most ‘aesthetic’ hairstyles combined with ‘preppy looks’.

Finally, Moreno highlights the shaggy cut layered with messy texture and open bangs as one of the most aesthetic. In short, a trend that adapts to any context or ‘mood’.