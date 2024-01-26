The bad news from the match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club was not only the defeat that eliminated the Barça team from the Copa del Rey, but also a new injury in the defensive zone that made Balde have to leave the match in the 20th minute of the game.
Ahead, very important games for Barcelona in LaLiga, with the aim of reaching the top positions, and in the Champions League, in which Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on some very important players for the Spanish coach.
Ter Stegen
It started with a simple back pain, but finally the German goalkeeper needed to undergo surgery to fix the lumbar problems that he had been experiencing for some time. The recovery has been prolonged, but it seems that his return could see the light soon, specifically for the month of February, something fundamental for the Barça team, since he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament last November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso had a similar problem to that of the German goalkeeper, which also made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the recent loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to throw of quarry or changes of position to solve this difficult ballot.
Inigo Martinez
The Spanish center back is not enjoying great continuity in his first season with the Blaugrana team, all due to muscle problems that are hindering him and preventing him from competing at a high level. He is a very valuable player in Xavi's plans, so we will see if he manages to return to his best level and if his injuries are spared.
Raphinha
The skilled Brazilian winger injured his hamstring in the last semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between FC Barcelona and Osasuna. However, his return is scheduled for the month of February, so we will see under what conditions the attacker returns.
Alejandro Balde
A new muscle injury, and this is already beginning to worry within the Barça club. The possibility of the player undergoing surgery is being considered, so he could miss a good number of games, even jeopardizing his participation in the Champions League.
The Barça club currently does not have any sanctioned players for the match against Villarreal. However, Joao Cancelo is warned of yellow, so seeing a card in this match would make him serve a sanction in the next one.
