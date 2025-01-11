Samantha Harvey won the prestigious Booker Prize with ‘Orbital’, an unusual novel about life aboard the International Space Station. Now the book arrives in Spain





Novels begin many times. For example, a sleepless night so long that you can go around the world on the Internet, but without leaving your desk, with that mental weightlessness that only fatigue gives. Or a pandemic afternoon, when…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only