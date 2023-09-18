Federal, Mexico City and military authorities coordinate the actions that keep the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona, in jail on four successive charges.. The deployment of legal resources against him does not derive from those imputationsbut of the presumption that this judicial official is behind threats of death against Claudia Sheinbaumfirm candidate to succeed the President López Obrador.

Government and military sources assured this space that since the end of last March, on the eve of a visit by Mrs. Sheinbaum to Morelos, on April 1, the intelligence areas of the Marine Secretary They detected WhatsApp messages from Carmona’s phone -with orders to spy on her movements-, towards subordinates of the state Attorney General’s Office, to whom the Marine attributes links with the organized crime.

This pattern was reproduced, according to reports from the Marine, before and after the series of public events carried out on June 27 by the former head of the capital’s government in several squares in the state, which concluded with a massive rally in the city of Cuautla. In this opportunity, Prosecutor Carmona Gándara would have written on his cell phone references to a “message” that he allegedly sent to Mrs. Sheinbaum. In that period they began to register in her environment threats of deathwhich have been repeated after Carmona’s arrest.

Since the arrest of the judicial official at his home, on the morning of August 4, Navy personnel have played a visible role in this whole story, through an operation around his home, located in the center of Cuernavaca; in monitoring their transfers, detentions and repeated re-arrests. Even sources of its own Marine They assured this columnist that members of the agency itself, from its intelligence and legal areas, have attended work meetings with officials from various fields and witnessed the evolution of hearings against the accused.

The same sources revealed that the judicial process against Carmona It was adopted after ruling out the political scenario of undertaking his removal of immunity both in the local Congress and in the federal Chamber of Deputies, upon concluding that the prosecutor has the complicity of legislators from the official party on both fronts, Brunette.

The judicial strategy – which has turned out to be tortuous – was initially deposited in the Mexico City prosecutor’s office, headed by Ernestina Godoy, and in the federal prosecutor’s office of Alejandro Gertz Manero. The guiding principle was to accuse Carmona Gándara of various crimes in which he allegedly incurred in the case of feminicide of Ariadna Fernanda, 27 years oldon October 30, 2022, whose corpse It was discovered the next day on a road near the town of Tepoztlán, Morelos.

Parallel investigations led the capital’s prosecutor’s office to rule on the crime of femicide against the young woman, while the Morelos prosecutor’s office, in the voice of Carmona himself, assured that the death was due to alcohol congestion. A week later he was arrested. with devastating evidencethe businessman Rautel Astudillo, who on the night of the death had hosted a party at his house in the Condesa neighborhood, with the presence of Ariadne.

Criminal lawyers consulted for this article assured that the actions to cover up the death of the young woman, including throwing her body on a road, constitute in themselves the crime of feminicide. And they supported the accusation against Carmona for the charge of obstruction of justice and others in sequence, which were charged to him by the prosecutor’s office of Ernestina Godoy, whose spokespersons have assured that the Morelos official ordered experts from his prosecutor’s office to alter the initial reports on the discovery of the body of Ariadna Fernanda. And that they have confirmed it in judicial statements, which the defendant’s defense denies.

Three times the capital’s prosecutor’s office has brought charges under common law against Carmona Gandara; In the same three, a court has ruled them out with the argument that the official enjoys immunity. Although President López Obrador announced months ago that federal prosecutor Gertz Manero would take the case, he only did so marginally. He also did not intervene, as provided by law, when two states enter into legal conflict, as is the case.

Just in recent days, the federal prosecutor’s office presented accusations of torture against Carmona, attracting accusations in that sense put forward by Luis Ibarra Martínez, nicknamed “El Diablo”, accused of the murder of two people and a femicide, last April. Eventually released due to lack of evidence, in a video he accused Carmona of ordering him to be tortured to accuse themselves of these crimes and protect the true perpetrators, a regional mafia linked to drug trafficking and other crimes.

The course of this new complaint against Uriel Carmona, the fourth in a row, will have a stopover this week in a judge’s resolution on whether to release him or not and if, if applicable, he is apprehended again. But the epilogue will be a resolution about the jurisdiction he enjoys. It will ultimately fall to the Supreme Court of Justicebased on a proposed sentence that, according to what is outlined, would issue the Minister Margarita Ríos-Farjat.

Given the concurrence of national and regional actors in this case, it will be a new episode in which politics fails and this ends up being expressed in the role of the Court.

