The party that benefited most was the PL, which had R$2.1 billion reserved; PSD, PP and PT appear next

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has already committed (reserved) R$24.2 billion in amendments for congressmen in 2023. Of the total, 47.5% (R$11.5 billion) was reserved in July, a time when negotiations for approval of the reform tax and the Carf PL were the government’s priority in the Legislature.

Until Saturday (September 16th) – latest data available –, the government had already reserved R$ 1.9 billion in the month of September – a higher value than the same period in August (R$ 1.1 billion). In the last 30 days, the accumulated amount is R$4 billion.

These values ​​should increase as Congress returns to discussing tax reform, which is in the Senate, and advances in negotiations on the 2024 Budget, which needs to be approved by December.

The champion party in reserved amendments this year is the PL, of the former president Jair Bolsonaro, with R$2.1 billion. Following are the PSD (R$ 1.9 billion), the PP (R$ 1.8 billion), the PT (R$ 1.6 billion), União Brasil and MDB (R$ 1.5 billion, each ).

The amendments actually paid amount to R$19.4 billion in 2023. Of these, 55% (R$10.7 billion) were presented this year. Another 45% (R$8.6 billion) corresponds to amendments presented from 2019 to 2022.

Since the Legislature returned to work in August, the pace of releasing amendments has become slower, as there were no major votes.

During the negotiation for the ministerial reform, however, the government accelerated the payment of amendments already presented and broke a payment record for a single day on August 30, when it paid R$3.2 billion.

If only the amendments presented in 2023 are considered, the PSD remains ahead, with 11.1% (R$ 1.2 billion) of the total. PT appears in 2nd and PL occupies 3rd place.

COMMITMENT X PAYMENT

The payment phase is different from commitment, which is the 1st stage of public expenditure execution. This is when the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for the project proposed by a deputy or senator.

After the commitment, the amount is, in fact, reserved. It works as a guarantee from the authority that payment will be made. With this, the service indicated by an amendment can be contracted – with the expectation that payment will actually occur at some point.

After commitment comes the stage of sale off –when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered– and, finally, the payment itself, with the release of the money in the account of the person who performed the service.

The quick commitment of an amendment is a demand from congressmen. The support of deputies and senators for the government is positively influenced at this stage. But this politician’s definitive support comes when the funds reach their final destination.

METHODOLOGY

The grouping of amendments by party was done taking into account the congressman’s most current party or the last one, in the case of politicians who retired or died. The survey is carried out using the most recent data from the Siga Brasil platform, from the Federal Senate.