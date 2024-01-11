COPENHAGEN — Like most Britons, many Danes have known only one queen in their lifetime, one who was extremely popular and known for her sense of responsibility and decorum.

Queen Margaret of Denmark resigned on Sunday, paving the way for her son, Prince Frederick, 55. Like Britain's King Charles III, who became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Frederick is part of a younger generation of royals who have embraced contemporary stances such as fighting against climate change.

While Queen Margaret once angered scientists by saying she was not convinced that climate change was directly caused by humans, her son is known for his interest in environmental issues.

Federico has described how a trip to the Arctic changed his perspective on the climate crisis, convincing him it was his duty to speak out. He has attended United Nations climate summits and given speeches and interviews on environmental issues.

Pernille Almlund, a communications professor at Roskilde University in Denmark, said that like most companies, a modern royal family couldn't help but get involved in climate issues. “They have a brand too,” she said.

But Federico's commitment to the environment has raised doubts among those who say that members of the royal family calling for emissions reductions while traveling on private planes could be counterproductive. “The crown prince must strike a balance,” Danish journalist Marie Ronde told broadcaster TV2. “There is a discrepancy between being climate friendly and displaying grandeur and splendor.”

But royal watchers in Denmark say Frederick has shown an inclination to modernize the monarchy, at least in tone. Lars Hovbakke Sorensen, a royal expert, said Prince Frederick was known for acting with an open mind, without emphasizing titles.

“That's something that fits well with the times and the importance of the royal household being renovated and slowly becoming more informal,” he said.

The Danish monarchy is much less sumptuous than the British crown. The coronation does not involve the pomp of Charles's accession, but a simple proclamation by the Prime Minister at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

In Denmark, more than 75 percent of the population supports a form of government with a real head.

Frederick studied at Aarhus University and served in the Army. He is known for his dedication to fitness, having run marathons and completed an Ironman competition.

“The queen has said it her way: 'I have a son in whom I have great confidence,'” Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said in a speech. “I can add that we also have that confidence, because we know our future king.”

By: MAYA TEKELI and EMMA BUBOLA