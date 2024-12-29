Jeimy Baezex-girlfriend of Carlo Costanzia, will be one of the contestants of GH Duowhich will start this January on Telecinco. The young woman rose to fame after making statements about her ex-partner, current partner of Alejandra Rubio, with whom she has just become a father.

And one comment about her was that, in the last Friday!caused Terelu will explode live. It was done by José Antonio León, another of the commentators on the Telecinco space. “Jeimy is cute. She is Alejandra’s archenemy,” he noted.

Then, Terelu pointed out: “What does that person have to do with my daughter? Zero patatero.” Then he insisted: “Your daughter is upset that she talks about Carlo and their relationship.“.

Something that turned on the eldest Campos even more: “Let’s not continue there. “My daughter has nothing to do with this person nor has she ever spoken out in her life.”

“Am I crazy or does your daughter mind that Jeimy talks about her and Carlo Costanzia?“, the reporter also insisted, causing Terelu’s anger to increase. “I repeat to you that my daughter has nothing to do with this person. Is it clear?”

“Aren’t it going to bother you that Jeimy says at home that he was with Carlo when he was with your daughter? “Won’t that bother you?” the collaborator then asked. “But What is a lady who has never seen me in her damn life going to say about me?“, she responded. “Don’t put yourself in the story! What I am saying is that the content that she is going to generate is against your family. If not, what are you going to do? Big Brother“, León insisted, the Telecinco talk show host asked. “From my family? My name is not Costanzia, my name is Borrego Campos,” she concluded, before the presenters concluded the discussion.