Rumours in recent weeks have been that the Portuguese Grand Prix would be removed from the MotoGP calendar. Rumours that were reinforced by last week’s announcement of the Hungarian Grand Prix, at the new Balaton Park circuit.

However, as anticipated yesterday by Motorsport.com and confirmed today by Dorna, after having missed the 2024 edition, India will remain out also next year, despite having announced a few months ago an agreement with the Buddh International Circuit for 2025. So Portimao, which was supposed to take on the role of reserve, will instead be part of the World Championship, with Dorna having made official the two-year renewal signed with the Algarve circuit.

“The MotoGP Grand Prix is ​​one of the most followed sporting events in the world”, recalls Pedro Machado, Secretary of State for Tourism of Portugal. “It reaches more than 200 territories and 500 million people. We are therefore talking about an event that manages to promote Portugal as a tourist destination and as an organizer of major sporting events in a unique and effective way. By supporting the organization of these initiatives, we strengthen the reputation and attractiveness of our country. This is very important from a tourism point of view. It also has an immediate impact on the economy of the region, which is equally significant. The event attracts thousands of people for several days, including spectators and team personnel”.

“It is a great source of pride to be able to continue having a MotoGP round at the Autodromo International de Algarve. This valorises the efforts and work produced since 2020”, said Jaime Costa, CEO of the Autodromo International de Algarve. “The Portuguese Grand Prix and our track, with its unique characteristics, are already a point of reference for riders and teams. Having signed a two-year contract allows us to look at the event in a completely different way, with a continuity of improvement of the spectator experience, to reach record numbers of visitors to the circuit and consequently to the country and the region. This offers added economic value to the territory. We are already working on the 2025 GP, which will once again be a unique event”.

“We are very happy to announce that we will race in Portugal for at least another two years,” explains Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports. “Since we first went there, racing at the Autodromo International de Algarve, it has become a favourite place for many spectators and drivers. It’s easy to understand why: not only is it a beautiful place to race, but it also offers an event that improves every year. We are very proud of the positive economic, sporting and social impact on the area. We look forward to meeting the Portuguese fans again.”

For the moment, there is no mention of dates in the press release, but the most likely thing is that the Portuguese race will lose its position at the beginning of the season to move to the final part, in which it should form a “back to back” with the final act in Valencia.

As mentioned, today also came the official confirmation of what is effectively a reversal with India, which will be a reserve in 2025 and should return in 2026, as explained in a brief press release issued by Dorna in the afternoon.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm that the Indian Grand Prix will be included in the 2026 FIM MotoGP calendar. It will be a reserve event in 2025,” the statement read. “Operational circumstances have led to the event being postponed from its original placement in the early part of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates in the final part of the season, MotoGP will return to India in early 2026.”

“MotoGP and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP™ back to the Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event. They are committed to establishing India as a destination for global sporting events. The collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP looks forward to racing in front of the incredible Indian fans, as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.