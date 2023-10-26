The Israeli Army carried out a brief tank raid in the northern Gaza Strip prior to “next stages of the fight” against the Islamist group Hamas, A military spokesman reported this Thursday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that his troops will carry out a “ground intervention” in the Palestinian enclave.

“Overnight the Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” the military spokesman said.

In operation, “soldiers located and attacked numerous terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch sites”he explained.

Thus, the Israeli forces “operated to prepare the battlefield” and “left the area at the end of the activity,” he stressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat.

In turn, they added, “Israeli warplanes attacked more than 250 targets” of Hamas in the last day, which included “operational command centers, tunnels and rocket launchers located in the heart of civilian areas,” from where “The Army alleged that the militias fired throughout the war.”

Furthermore, trnaval forces “attacked a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch site in the Khan Yunis area”.

Since Israel declared war against Hamas on October 7, after a massive attack by the Islamist group that left more than 1,400 dead, Israeli troops have already carried out brief ground incursions in the north of the Strip, while maintaining their constant bombings that have left more than 6,500 dead in the enclave.

For their part, the Palestinian militias in Gaza continued to launch rockets at different points in Israeli territory until Wednesday night, and for the first time since the beginning of the conflict, in the direction of the city of Eilat, in the extreme south of Israel.

On Wednesday night, Netanyahu reaffirmed in a televised speech that “there will be ground intervention in Gaza” and that “they are working around the clock” in preparations, in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

“I am not going to give details about when, how and how much, nor am I going to specify the various considerations that we are taking into account, many of which are not known to the people of Israel, which is positive, because we want to protect lives. of our soldiers,” he said.

Israeli soldiers at Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, The Israeli president reiterated the order that all Gazan civilians leave the north of the Strip, despite the fact that there are no security conditions for this..

More than a million Palestinians, half of the population of the Gaza Strip, have been displaced to the south – where there is also constant bombing by Israeli forces – in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after the total cut of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel from Israel.

Many Gazans have not wanted or have not been able to evacuate because they have sick or disabled relatives, while many hospitals have already collapsed and cannot care for the more than 17,000 injured, the vast majority of them children, women and the elderly, since the humanitarian aid that has entered through The border with Egypt is insufficient.

EFE