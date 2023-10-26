They are finally available international reviews Of Alan Wake 2. In addition to the Multiplayer.it review, you can now find out what foreign publications think of the new Remedy Entertainment game and the result seems to be more than positive. Let’s see the votes currently available:
- Multiplayer.it 8.5/10
- Dexert 100/100
- Game Reactor UK 100/100
- GamesHub 100/100
- Screen Rant 100/100
- GamesRadar+ 100/100
- Player 2 100/100
- VGC 100/100
- Carole Quintaine 95/100
- CGMagazine 95/100
- God is a Geek 95/100
- Sector.sk 95/100
- PlayStation Universe 95/100
- TierraGamer 95/100
- COGconnected 90/100
- GAMINGbible 90/100
- GamingTrend 90/100
- Jeuxvideo.com 90/100
- MeuPlayStation 83/100
- Sirus Gaming 8/10
- Geek Culture 7.6/10
- Metro GameCentral 60/100
At the time of writing, up Metacritic the game has an 89/100 in the PS5 version (17 reviews) and a 96/100 in the PC version (10 reviews). On OpenCritic instead it boasts a 91/100 with 13 reviews. We are talking about excellent ratings, but obviously the average could change even by just one or two points over the hours and days, when other reviews arrive.
Our review of Alan Wake 2
In our review of Alan Wake 2 we explained how we think the game will divide fans. For some it will be a masterpiece, while for others it will be a slow and tiring game. From our point of view, the real answer lies in the middle: Alan Wake 2 is an incredible work that from a narrative point of view exudes quality and brilliance, but at the same time we believe that the gameplay has some limitations that undermine the survival experience, especially in terms of variety. Certainly, however, on an aesthetic level it is one of the greatest games ever.
Tell us, are you interested in Alan Wake 2, or will you focus on something else for the moment?
