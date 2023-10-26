They are finally available international reviews Of Alan Wake 2. In addition to the Multiplayer.it review, you can now find out what foreign publications think of the new Remedy Entertainment game and the result seems to be more than positive. Let’s see the votes currently available:

Multiplayer.it 8.5/10

Dexert 100/100

Game Reactor UK 100/100

GamesHub 100/100

Screen Rant 100/100

GamesRadar+ 100/100

Player 2 100/100

VGC 100/100

Carole Quintaine 95/100

CGMagazine 95/100

God is a Geek 95/100

Sector.sk 95/100

PlayStation Universe 95/100

TierraGamer 95/100

COGconnected 90/100

GAMINGbible 90/100

GamingTrend 90/100

Jeuxvideo.com 90/100

MeuPlayStation 83/100

Sirus Gaming 8/10

Geek Culture 7.6/10

Metro GameCentral 60/100

At the time of writing, up Metacritic the game has an 89/100 in the PS5 version (17 reviews) and a 96/100 in the PC version (10 reviews). On OpenCritic instead it boasts a 91/100 with 13 reviews. We are talking about excellent ratings, but obviously the average could change even by just one or two points over the hours and days, when other reviews arrive.