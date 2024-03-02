Nine days after Ronald Ojeda was kidnapped in Chili by people who posed as police officers, the body of this Venezuelan ex-military was finally found under a cement block, about 1.4 meters deepin the commune of Maipú (in Santiago).

Little is still known about who is really behind the disappearance and crime that led to the death of this dissident. However, local Chilean media suggest that “organized crime and the links with the Aragua Train” are the main lines of investigation of the authorities.

However, at first the thesis of a “alleged covert operation of the Venezuelan secret services” that supposedly infiltrated the country and took Ojeda.

Sources familiar with the investigations, those involved would be involved in a gang with links to the Aragua Train

It is also known that Ojeda was pointed out by the chavista authorities to be behind a plot to assassinate President Nicolás Madurowhich would have led him to take refuge on Chilean soil.

Ojeda's disappearance had sparked controversy in Chile and an agitated political and media debate.

Below, we summarize the main keys to this case.

When and how did Ronald Ojeda disappear?

The channel Meganoticiasfrom Chile, released a video on February 21 in which Armed and hooded men broke into a building in the south of Santiago.

Posing as supposed police officers, these Subjects forcibly removed Ojedawho appears in the images wearing only his underwear and pushed through the hallways of the building.

The group of supposed agents carried firearms, black uniforms, balaclavas, helmets and bulletproof vests.

One of them has the acronym PDI on his clothing, Chilean Investigative Police.

Ojeda would have escaped from a Venezuelan prison and escaped to Chile, where according to local media, the Chilean Government would have granted him asylum.

The video also recorded how, after the arrest, the men take the ex-military man into an elevator and then put him in the car with which they arrived at the building.

Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of Defense, would have linked Ronald Ojeda to an alleged plot to assassinate Nicolás Maduro. See also Chile faces the worst wave of violence in the last 30 years

Who really was Ronald Ojeda?

Ojeda's name appears on the list released at the end of January by the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrinowhich includes 33 soldiers demoted and expelled from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) “involved in conspiracies” against the Venezuelan Government, which included the assassination of President Nicolás Maduro.

In his X profile, Ronald Ojeda Moreno describes himself as a “former political prisoner” and “officer of the Venezuelan Armed Forces.” Furthermore, he mentions in his biography the “Sakharov Prize 2017”, an award given by the European Parliament to the Venezuelan opposition and political prisoners.

Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno would have been kidnapped in Chile.

Ojeda states in that profile that on March 25, 2017 he was “kidnapped” by the Venezuelan regime. On that occasion, he mentions, they transferred him to a facility of the country's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), where he was tortured. On November 30, 2017, he fled and went into exile in Chile.

What are the main lines of investigation in this case?

Hassel Barrientos, head of the anti-kidnapping section of the Chilean civil police, assured that they have already identified three people related to Ojeda's kidnapping. One of them is already detained and would be a 17-year-old Venezuelan citizen.

According to the Chilean digital newspaper emohe, “sources familiar with the investigations, those involved would be involved in a gang with ties to the Tren de Aragua”.

And, according to this medium, in Maipu, where the body was found, they have already been discovered torture houses belonging to this transnational crime gang. The suspects have even already been discovered for having a certain connection with the Aragua Train.

It is worth remembering that when the sector occurred, the episode generated great expectations in Chile and Venezuela, where dissidents accused it of being an intelligence operation by the Maduro government.

The Government of President Gabriel Boric never encouraged these theories, insisting that an investigation had been initiated and that, although it was progressing, it could not be reported as it was secret.

