Lyudmila Navalnaya (on the left, wearing glasses), in front of the grave of her son, Alexei Navalny, on March 2: Russians continue to pay homage to the opposition leader. | Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/EFE/EPA

Hundreds of Russians continue to visit the Borisovo cemetery, southeast of Moscow, this Saturday to bring flowers to the grave of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who was buried there on Friday amid strict security measures, two weeks after he died. suddenly in an Arctic prison. Navalny's supporters filled the opposition leader's grave with bouquets of red and white flowers, mainly carnations but also roses.

The police did not remove the metal detector and carefully search every visitor who approached the cemetery to pay their respects to the deceased politician. Entry with food or drink is prohibited, although, according to eyewitnesses, the police presence is much smaller than the day before. “People can enter without major obstacles. The environment is very peaceful”, they commented. The cemetery had to close and reopen its doors on several occasions due to the large flow of people who wanted to say goodbye to the opponent.

Arrests now exceed 100, according to human rights organization

More than 100 people were detained across Russia during Navalny's funeral. Although the funeral took place in the Russian capital, the largest number of arrests occurred in the Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk, where up to 35 people were taken to police stations, according to the organization OVD-Info, which monitors the rights of detainees. In Moscow, 14 people were detained, while in the capital of the Urals, Yekaterinburg, considered the most liberal city in the country, ten were detained.

The funeral in Moscow passed without incident, both in the vicinity of the Mariino church, where the wake was held – according to Navalny's mother, her son, a confessed believer, used to go to mass there, where he also baptized his son Zajar – and in Borisovo cemetery. The public present chanted slogans and held up signs against the war and the Kremlin, although this time the shouts of “Murderer Putin!” have been sporadic. Navalny's supporters reported that some provocateurs shouted “Let's go to the Kremlin!”, but were quickly identified and ignored by the crowd. Both Navalny's family, his supporters and much of the West hold Russian President Vladimir Putin directly responsible for Navalny's death.