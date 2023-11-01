The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka is in the stage of a paroxysmal eruption; over the past 24 hours there have been several powerful ash emissions. According to the government of the Kamchatka Territory, the flow of mud and stones caused the restriction of traffic on the only regional highway that led to the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district. Where is the volcano located and what are the consequences of the eruption – in the Izvestia article.

What is known about the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano

In Kamchatka, the active eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano continues. On the night of November 1, two strong, short-term emissions occurred, which led to the melting of mountain glaciers and the emergence of mud flows. The first eruption was over 10 km in height, and after some time the second eruption occurred at 14 km. As a result, the road east of the regional highway has been completely washed over. Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov asked local residents and tourists to refrain from traveling to this zone. At the moment, in the Kamchatka Territory, traffic is closed for all types of transport along the Milkovo – Klyuchi – Ust-Kamchatsk section from the 153rd to the 187th km. The restriction will be in effect until 16:30 tomorrow, November 2.

Regional media report that ashfalls were recorded in four settlements of Kamchatka – Kozyrevsk, Lazo, Atlasov and Nikolsky . However, local infrastructure is not at risk, local authorities said. In the event of heavy ash falling on residential areas, residents will be limited to being outside, and schools will operate remotely.

The lava flow descends along the Krestovsky and Kozyrevsky chutes, which, due to contact with water and ice, caused phreatic explosions. Mud-stone streams descend along the Krutenkaya and Kirgurich rivers and end up in the Kamchatka River. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region informs the population about the danger of ash emissions, landslides and melting of glaciers. In addition, near the volcano, due to steam emissions, an excess of the permissible gas concentration may be observed. It is forbidden to approach the giant, since there is a high probability of falling into an ashfall. The presence of sulfur and other corrosive elements in the air can affect the general health of a person, cause various ailments, and lead to allergic reactions.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano: where it is located, height

Klyuchevskoy Sopka (Klyuchevskoy volcano) is the highest active volcano in Eurasia. Nearby rises a whole chain of peaks, which is called the “Klyuchevskaya group of volcanoes”. It consists of such objects as the Kamen, Bezymianny, Tolbachik volcanoes and many others.

The volcano is located 60 km west of the Kamchatka Bay, near the villages of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk. At the foot is the Kamchatka volcanic station named after F. Yu. Levinson-Lessing. According to geologists, the age of the volcano is 7000 years. The exact height has not been established; according to rough estimates, the value varies from 4750 to 4850 m above sea level.

Klyuchevskoy is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world , has a regular cone shape and consists of craters that were formed as a result of past eruptions. The first ash emissions in modern history were recorded in 1697. The diameter of the main crater is 300 m. Around it there are side craters that are active during the eruption.

The hill has become a real mecca of local tourism and is an ideal place for mountaineering, trekking and observing volcanic activity.

When will the next volcano erupt?

The eruption on November 1 began with emissions reaching 500 m in height. In addition to lava flows, up to five pillars of ash come out of the volcano’s mouth per day. Local researchers note that such activity is not typical for a volcano, whose eruption is characterized as a summit eruption. Yuri Demyanchuk, a specialist at the volcano station in the village of Klyuchi, notes that initially the activity was variable – it increased and then weakened. Based on the usual scenario, the most violent stage of the eruption is now underway, after which a decrease in activity can already be observed. The activity of other volcanoes of Klyuchevskoy Stopka has not yet been observed. This means that local residents are not in danger.

The current eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano began on June 22, 2023. As of November 1, the record height of the pillar is about 14 km above sea level, which indicates a paroxysmal stage. The researchers described it as a “summit-type explosive eruption.”

Previously, the volcano’s summit eruption was observed from November 20 to December 26, 2022.