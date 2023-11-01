While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the autopsy of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, whose death is surrounded by many unknowns, was completed, his companions, the protagonists of the iconic series ‘Friends’ broke their silence after the death of the remembered Chandler Bing.

According to People, the results of Tests are pending a toxicology report. and knowing them can take weeks, although the online registry indicates that establishing the cause of death has been “deferred” pending “additional investigations.”

The magazine further confirmed that the Division of Robbery and Homicide The Los Angeles Police Department is in charge of investigating Perry’s death, although it is not considered to have been caused by any criminal act.

On the other hand, they declined to comment on what they found in the inspection of the actor’s home because the investigation is ongoing, after TMZ noted on Sunday that “no illicit narcotics were found.” TMZ also reported that the reason for the emergency mentioned to rescuers was cardiac arrest. In addition, he added that he had obtained a 911 audio in which a “drowning” was mentioned.

The Fire Department of The Angels confirmed to People that emergency crews arrived at the deceased’s residence at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call.

“An adult male patient passed away before the rescue team arrived,” a spokesperson said. “The patient was found by a person at the scene who had changed position to the victim putting his head out of the water (of the jacuzzi he was in).

The spokesman added that firefighters removed him from the jacuzzi and did a quick medical evaluation in which they determined that he had died.

“We are Family”

Meanwhile, the long-awaited statement from their ‘Friends’ co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, arrived jointly. “We are all absolutely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just companions. We are a family,” reads the statement sent to CNN.

“There is much left to say, but now we will take a moment to grieve and process this immeasurable loss,” the statement added. “Over time we will say more, when we can. For now, our thoughts and Our love is with Matty’s familyhis friends and all those who loved him around the world.”

The death of the actor who played Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, one of the most remembered comedy series of the turn of the century, has caused an enormous commotion in Hollywood.

Numerous celebrities have reacted to the news through their social networks, paying tribute to him or telling unpublished anecdotes, as is the case of Gwyneth Paltrow, who had an affair with the late ‘Friends’ actor. “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, in Massachusetts. We were both there most of the summer doing plays. He was so sweet and so much fun to be with. “We drove to swim in streams, drank beers at the local university bar, kissed in a field of tall grass,” says the 51-year-old actress. “It was a magical summer.”

He noted that, at that time, Perry had filmed the pilot of the successful series, but that it had not yet aired and he had high hopes of taking off his acting career.

