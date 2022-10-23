Adela Noriega will turn 53 on October 24 and, for almost fifteen years, the life of the Mexican actress sank into mystery after disappearing without explanation after completing the telenovela “Fire in the blood” together with Eduardo Yáñez in 2008, adaptation from the famous RCN production “Passion of Hawks”.

Why did Adela Noriega disappear?

Theories about why Adela Noriega left the world of entertainment turn out to be many and varied.

One of the most widespread was his alleged affair with the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari and the clandestine son she would have had with him.

“Adela has never had children. Never”, declared Carla Estrada, producer of telenovelas “Amor real”, to the program “Todo para la mujer” by Maxine Woodside, in June 2022.

Another rumour, spread by John Joseph Origin In his program “With permission” in 2018, he pointed out that Adela Noriega had cancer and decided to focus on his health. This was denied by her sister Reyna Noriega on Twitter.

Also, the YouTube channel, MQTaffirmed that the actress of “María Isabel” disfigured her face after a bad plastic surgery.

What is known about Adela Noriega today?

Adela Noriega’s whereabouts remain a mystery. The journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante ruled out that the actress lives in the United States and, on the contrary, stated that she lives in Mexico

“Out of respect for your individuality and your privacy, I will not say where. She is in real estate . He has a real estate company and he has land, and he has apartments, and he has houses, ”he assured in “First hand”in December 2018.

This as a result of the statements made, at that time, by the Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo, who assured that he was in contact with Adela Noriega. “Maybe I’ll convince her to make a movie” released the magazine TVyNovelas.

Adela Noriega and Fernando Carrillo starred in the Mexican soap opera “If you knew… María Isabel” (1997). Photo: diffusion

Finally, in February 2022, Ernesto Laguardia, with whom Adela Noriega starred in the youth telenovela “Quinceañera” in 1987, hinted at the possibility of the actress returning to TV.