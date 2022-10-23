It was a great match, with a last minute goalConstrucciones Covec defeated Villa Unión FC 2-1 at the José Luis “Chile” Gómez field, in a duel on matchday two of the First Municipal Force Soccer League.

It was a game with good inertia and dynamics from both teams from the start.

Villa Unión pulled the strings in the first half, looking for the goal, Isaac Diarte, was the one who was looking for the rival goal the most, but he was stopped by Omar Ramos.

Passing the 30th minute, Villa Unión was close to opening the scoring again, when Isaac Diarte, put a short cross to the first post for Ramón Valerio, who was able to cut to prevent Alejandro Bautista’s goal.

About 40′, Brayan Casillas took a ball from outside the area, saw Cristian Durán ahead and sent a great shot from mid-range, to leave the ball at the bottom of the net.

Arturo Avitia was close to finding the second, when he hit the cross frame at the second post, the ball barely passed by one side of Cristian Durán’s goal

Villa Unión made changes in the second half and managed to further disturb the door of their rivals.

Omar Peraza and Ángel Parente, entered with good dynamics, in addition Brandon López came to the attack

from defensive line.

For the 65th minute, Isaac Diarte hit him with a free kick, and He sent the ball to the back of the net by placing the ball on the goalkeeper’s post to overcome the barrier and surprise Omar Ramos, with the 1-1.

At the end, the game turned back and forth, both teams had their chances, but Villa Unión was the one that generated the most.

Reds could not finish the second, between deflected shots and saves by Omar Ramos, Covec kept the tie.

Already in the 90′ ​​a center of Jesús Parra put the ball to Alexis Peñuelas, who headed it down and beat Durán for the final 2-1.

With this result, Construcciones Covec reached its first three points of the tournament, while Villa Unión FC’s team was left without units.

The following Wednesday, October 26, Covec will play his pending duel against the champion, Jumapam, in what will be the Champion of Champions and also valid for day one.

ASEFIS- SPE BEATS CHAMPION JUMAPAM

The Asefis-SPE team defeated the champion, Jumapam, in matchday two of the First Municipal Force Soccer League. With this SPE reached two wins so far in the tournament, after two games. JEsús “Tili” Félix, Bruno Domínguez, José “Chero” Rodríguez, scored the goals for the SPE box. For the drop team, the goal was the work of Juan Ayala. Jumapam had just their first game, after on date one they left their commitment pending.

Parents-La Nueva Famarcia-Taquería Richard. achieved its first win so far in the tournament, beating the Akysako Sushi-Colonia Esperanza team 3-2, in matchday two, held at the Deportivo Benito Juárez field. For the Padres, the goals were the work of Jesús Aramburo, Ramón Mellado and Joel Pasos. Eddy Estrada and Alexis Espinoza

Trámites Aguilar equaled one goal against the team from D´portenis-Alfa Bienes y Raíces, in the end it was the team Procedures the one who took the extra point in the penalty shootout. Aarón Armenta made it 1-0 for Trámites at 58´. But barely four minutes passed and with a goal from Erick “Rayo” González, the D´portenis team made it 1-1. In the end, with a score of 3-2, Trámites won the penalty shootout and an extra point. They were discounted for Akysako’s team, which reached its second defeat.

With a headed goal in the final minutes, the work of Axel Orlando Lizárraga, the Fire Master team beat CP-Gabriel Leyva-Mariscos El Toro 1-0, in a duel on matchday two within the Liga de Primera Fuerza Municipal. Fire Master, he played almost the entire second half with a man less, after the red card for Ramón Jaime. With this, Fire Master is one of the tournament leaders with six points.

Other results

Fajardo FC 6-1 The Scottish

Boys of Villa Union 1-1 Picudos Itmaz (Extra point Itmaz)